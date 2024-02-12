Mexico becomes the main source of imported goods to the United States

For the first time in more than twenty years, Mexico has replaced China as the leading source of goods imported by the United States.

This change, which occurred over the last year, draws attention to growing tensions between the United States and China. This too strong points American efforts to import from friendlier countries closer to home.

Figures recently released by the U.S. Department of Commerce show that the value of goods imported by the United States from Mexico increased by almost 5% between 2022 and 2023, reaching more than $475 billion. At the same time, the value of Chinese imports fell 20 percent, to $427 billion.

The last time Mexican goods imported by the United States exceeded the value of Chinese imports was in 2002.

Economic relations between the United States and China have deteriorated in recent years.

The Trump administration has begun to prices on Chinese imports in 2018. The administration argued that China's trade policies violated international trade rules. President Joe Biden kept these import taxes in place after taking office in 2021, making clear that opposition to China would be rare common ground for Democrats and Republicans.

Instead of sending production to China, as U.S. companies have long done, the Biden administration has urged companies to seek suppliers in allied countries, in a process called “friend-shoring.” or to bring production back to the United States in a process called “reshoring.” Supply chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic have also led U.S. companies to seek supplies closer to the United States in a process called quasi-shoring.

Mexico is one of the countries helped by the growing distance from Chinese factories. But the situation is more complex than it seems.

Some Chinese manufacturers have established factories in Mexico to obtain the benefits of the three-year-old U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal. The agreement allows duty-free trade in North America for many products.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said last week that the trade deal gives Mexico new power. He said it would be difficult for the United States to close the border between the two countries to limit immigration, as was suggested during negotiations over a border bill in the U.S. Senate.

The negotiation proposes closing the border, he said. Do you think Americans, or Mexicans, but especially Americans, would approve of this? Companies wouldn't accept it, maybe for a day, but not for a week.

Some industries, notably automobile manufacturers, have set up factories on both sides of the border. These factories depend on each other for a constant supply of spare parts.

Derek Scissors, a China expert at the American Enterprise Institute, noted that the biggest declines in Chinese imports were in computers, electronics, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, all politically difficult areas.

I don't see the United States feeling comfortable with a bounce in these regions in 2024 and 2025, Scissors said, predicting that the Sino-Mexican reversal of imports to the United States probably won't last a year. spot.'

Scissors suggested that the decline in U.S. use of Chinese products partly suggests concerns about China's economic policies under President Xi Jinping. Xi's COVID-19 lockdowns have crippled much of China's economy in 2022. And his officials have raided foreign companies as part of possible counterintelligence investigations.

I think this is corporate America tardily decide that Xi Jinping is unreliableScissors added.

I'm John Russell.

Paul Wiseman reported this story for the Associated Press. John Russell adapted it for VOA Learning English.

Words in this story

emphasize v. draw attention to (someone or something)

rate not. a tax on goods entering or leaving a country

advantage not. a good or useful result or effect

bounce not. an increase after a decrease

spot not. something that doesn't matter or doesn't last long

tardily adj. arrives or arrives very late

unreliable adj. not credible or trustworthy