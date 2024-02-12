Trump attends closed hearing in Florida classified documents case





Cannon held two separate closed-door hearings Monday in the process involving classified evidence related to Trump's federal classified documents case in Florida.

Authorities accuse the former president of keeping documents containing national security secrets at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home, after he left office, and of obstructing the federal investigation into how these documents ended up outside the strict channels for processing this information.

As part of that process, Cannon scheduled a four-and-a-half hour hearing with Trump's legal team on Monday, where they and lawyers for his two co-defendants were to present, outside the presence of prosecutors, the theories that the defense could use at trial. .

Defense attorneys had to explain to Cannon why they should be allowed access to various types of classified evidence that could support those defenses.

Trump was not required to attend Monday's session but chose to do so anyway, continuing a recent trend of his showing up to court proceedings in an apparent effort to highlight his claims that he is being persecuted . It's also the first time he will come face-to-face with Cannon, his judicial nominee who was confirmed days after the 2020 election. So far, Trump has not appeared before any of the presiding justices his federal criminal cases.

The meetings come amid growing complaints from prosecutors about Cannon's actions in the case. In their filings, they warned the judge that she risked endangering trial witnesses if she did not reverse a recent decision to reveal their identities. They also used a recent filing to dispel what they claimed was a distorted version of events in the case that they said was likely to take root without action.

Cannon was also scheduled to hold a two-hour session with prosecutors on Monday without Trump's legal team present. There will likely be a discussion about the potential repercussions of providing Trump and his co-defendants with the evidence they seek and whether so-called substitutions for certain evidence, such as removing the names of certain countries or details of certain sensitive intelligence sources, could be considered. sufficient to allow the accused to present their arguments in court.

Cannon also asked both sides to keep their calendars open for Tuesday in case she needs more time to resolve classified evidence issues.

Due to the nature of the discussions, they must take place in a space authorized to discuss some of the most sensitive national security secrets controlled by the U.S. government. The need for a high-level, compartmentalized and sensitive information system has complicated and delayed some previous proceedings in this case.

It appears that the two-courtroom federal courthouse in Fort Pierce has now been approved for such hearings, although it is unclear whether this designation is permanent and will allow the judge to retain top-secret documents at the courthouse or if it is simply temporary for this period. weeks of court hearings.

