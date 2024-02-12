PM Modi to visit Doha on February 14; announcement comes after Qatar releases 8 former Indian Navy personnel | News from India





Modi begins a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates on Monday with the aim of expanding overall bilateral relations in a range of areas, including trade and investment, energy and the digital domain.

“After completing his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Prime Minister will travel to Doha, Qatar on February 14 afternoon,” Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said at a press briefing. The foreign minister said Modi would hold bilateral talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and other senior dignitaries. The announcement of Modi's visit to Doha came hours after seven out of eight imprisoned former Indian Navy personnel returned home on Monday morning, almost three and a half months after a Qatari court handed them sentence of death which was later commuted to prison sentences ranging from three to 25 years. THE former Indian Navy personnel reportedly accused of espionagebut neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi have made public the accusations against them. The foreign minister said India was grateful to Qatar for the return of Indians.

“We are happy to have them back. We deeply appreciate the decision of the Government of Qatar and the Emir to release them,” Kwatra said. “We are happy to find seven of these Indian nationals. The eighth Indian national has also been released and we continue to work with the Qatar government to see how soon his return to India would be possible,” he said.

“The Prime Minister himself has constantly monitored all developments in this matter and has never shied away from any initiative that would ensure the return of Indian nationals to their country,” he said. The navy veterans were sentenced to death on October 26 by Qatar's Court of First Instance. The Court of Appeal of this Gulf country commuted the death sentence on December 28 and sentenced them to prison terms of varying lengths. The Court of Appeal also gave 60 days to appeal the prison sentences. In December, Prime Minister Modi had met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai and discussed the “welfare of the Indian community” in Qatar. We learn that the national security advisor, Ajit Doval, played a key role in negotiations with the Qatari authorities to obtain the release of the Indians, during several discreet visits to Doha. Trade and energy ties between India and Qatar are booming. Qatar is India's largest LNG supplier, accounting for over 48% of India's global LNG imports. Indian company Petronet has renewed a contract to buy 7.5 million tonnes of LNG from Qatar per year from 2029 for 20 years and is billed as the world's largest-ever expansion of super-chilled fuel. The initial 25-year agreement was signed in 1999 and supplies began in 2004. Since then, Qatar has never defaulted on a single cargo nor has it imposed penalties under the buy or pay clause when the Indian company failed to accept deliveries because the Prices were too high, Petronet officials said. Deliveries under the extended contract would begin after Petronet took delivery of 52 cargoes that it failed to take in 2015-16 when prices soared sharply. Cooperation between India and Qatar has been growing steadily in various sectors over the past few years.

Prime Minister Modi made his first visit to Doha in June 2016. The visit was an opportunity for both parties to engage at the highest level and give new impetus to bilateral relations. This was India's highest-level visit to Qatar since then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit in November 2008.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-visit-doha-feb-14-announcement-qatar-releases-8-indian-navy-9157889/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos