Trump calls for Supreme Court intervention in election subversion case





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump filed a final motion with the Supreme Court on Monday aimed at stopping his lawsuit over trying to overturn the 2020 election from moving closer to trial.

Trump asked the justices to stay an appeals court ruling that rejected his broad claim for presidential immunity over the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The court should block the decision to “prevent, once again, an unprecedented and unacceptable departure from ordinary appellate procedures and allow President Trump's immunity claim to be decided in the ordinary course of the court.” justice,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in the filing.

“President Trump's assertion that presidents enjoy absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for their official acts poses a new, complex and momentous question that merits careful appellate consideration,” they added.

If the lawsuits against Trump are allowed to proceed, then “such lawsuits will recur and become increasingly common, paving the way for destructive cycles of recrimination,” the lawyers wrote.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia issued a ruling against Trump on Tuesday that it said would be enforced on Feb. 12 unless the former president files an emergency petition with the Supreme Court.

The stakes are high because if the court rejects Trump's request, the case would return to Washington-based U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, with the possibility of a trial before the November election. Chutkan has already abandoned his initial plan to hold the trial in March.

If Trump wins the election, he would be able to order the charges dropped or seek a pardon.

Trump would ultimately like the Supreme Court to hear his case and overturn the appeals court's decision, but before the justices can rule on that question, they must decide whether to stay the lower court's ruling.

In an additional request that could add further delay, Trump's lawyers also asked the Supreme Court to give them time to ask the appeals court to reconsider its decision before even filing their appeal to the high court.

The appeals court ruled that as a “Trump citizen,” the former president could not benefit from any of the immunity defenses that a sitting president can deploy.

Trump's lawyers argue that presidents should have full immunity for official acts as president and that his actions in questioning the election results were part of his official duties.

The court has a 6-3 conservative majority, with three Trump appointees. Trump would need at least five votes to block the appeals court ruling from taking effect.

The justices have several options for handling the case, including granting Trump's request while expediting a decision on the immunity question, or rejecting Trump's request outright. Even if the court agrees to intervene, it could still issue a decision quickly enough for the trial to take place before the election.

Despite the Court's ideological makeup, Trump has not fared well in recent cases.

On Thursday, the justices heard arguments in another Trump-related case over the former president's attempt to avoid being thrown off the ballot in Colorado. In this case, the court seems likely to rule in his favor.

Trump's appeal stems from the four-count indictment in Washington, including charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. He pleaded not guilty.

Chutkan in December rejected Trump's request to dismiss the indictment on presidential immunity and other constitutional grounds. The case is on hold while the appeal process takes place.

