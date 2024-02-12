Celebrities Who Used GLP-1 Drugs to Lose Weight

GLP-1 drugs like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro have become part of the zeitgeist.

With demand still high, these drugs continue to face shortages that show no signs of disappearing in the near future.

There is even a burgeoning community of “GLP-1 influencers” on social media sites like TikTok, where people who take medications document their weight loss journeys and build an audience of people wanting to try the medications themselves .

However, before all of this, much of the hype around these new drugs was sparked by celebrities. As original “influencers,” celebrities have had a profound impact on the GLP-1 narrative since its launch.

Here are some of the biggest celebrities who have confirmed trying taking a GLP-1 drug and what they had to say about it.

Oprah Winfrey

There is perhaps no better-known celebrity associated with weight loss than Oprah.

For decades, the public followed her weight loss story closely, on television and in print. However, this saga took a different turn late last year. Winfrey admitted that she finally tried GLP-1 drugs, after a lifelong struggle with weight and obesity.

In his interview with PeopleWinfrey noted that she initially chose not to try the medications because she wanted to prove that she had the willpower to stick with a diet and weight loss plan.

Following a discussion she hosted as part of her Life You Want series – which featured weight loss experts and clinicians discussing GLP-1 treatments – Winfrey changed her mind.

“I had the biggest aha with a lot of people in that audience,” she told People. “I realized that I had blamed myself for being overweight all these years and that I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower can control. Obesity is a disease. It's not a question of will, it's a question of brain.

Winfrey noted that she “released my own shame about it” after the panel and asked her doctor for a prescription, although she did not reveal what medication she was taking.

“I use it now when I feel the need, as a tool to avoid yo-yoing,” she said.

Winfrey, who noted that she has faced negative scrutiny about her body and weight for decades, said that having a medically approved prescription to manage her weight “feels like a relief, like redemption , as a gift, and not as something to hide behind and be again. ridiculed.

“I am absolutely done with shaming others and especially myself,” she added.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and co-founder of Neuralink, was one of the first celebrities to openly discuss taking GLP-1 drugs.

On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that he owns, Musk tweeted in November 2022 that he had “lost 30 pounds!”

When commenters asked what made the most difference, Musk responded: “Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me.” » He also noted that the drug helped him to be “fit, muscular and healthy.”

Amazing that Ozempic actually affects @Walmart food sales! Although no drug is free of side effects, the health problems associated with obesity almost certainly outweigh the risks associated with GLP-1 agonists. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2023

Tracy Morgan

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, perhaps best known for his roles in Saturday Night Live And 30 Rocknoted in an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in August 2023 that he was taking Ozempic.

He attributed his recent weight loss to Novo Nordisk's blockbuster drug, noting that he takes an injection every Thursday and “I won't put it down!”

“It cuts my appetite in half,” Morgan added, and he joked, “now I only eat half a bag of Doritos.”

Emily Simpson

The Real Housewives of Orange County Star Emily Simpson admitted during a recent SiriusXM chat Jeff Lewis live that her doctor encouraged her to try Ozempic.

“So I did that,” she said. “I did this in December for a month.”

She noted that some of her unhealthy eating habits “disappeared” and that taking the medication “made me more aware of what I was eating and so it was a really good start for me.”

Simpson has recently lost a lot of weight, according to Women's health, and she attributes much of that to major changes in her lifestyle. This includes walking 14,000 steps a day, working out three days a week, dieting, and sleeping soundly every night.

She didn't confirm whether she continued Ozempic long-term, although she considered it a “kick-off” for her larger weight loss journey.

Amy Schumer

Although many celebrities are fans of these drugs, some reviewers have had negative experiences.

Comedian Amy Schumer noted in an interview with Andy Cohen in June 2023 that she had tried the drug, but said the side effects were too much for her.

“I was one of those who felt sick, I couldn’t play with my son,” she said. “You're like, 'OK, this isn't sustainable for me,' but I immediately invested because I'm like, 'Everyone and their mom is going to try it.' »

Schumer also noted that while many celebrities are open about their use of GLP-1, countless others won't admit to using the drug as the key to their weight loss.

“Everyone [is] lying, everyone says, 'Oh, smaller portions,'” Schumer said. “You're on Ozempic or some of those things.” Just be real with people.

Sharon Osbourne

The wife of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne also openly tried GLP-1 drugs to help her lose 42 pounds.

However, she says medications should be taken with a grain of salt – and ideally trusted forever.

“It does what it says on the package, it absolutely does,” she noted in an interview. “I don’t think it’s aimed at teenagers at all. I'm afraid for 16-20 year olds. I think it needs to be in the hands of people who understand that there could be side effects. »

Charles Barkley

King Charles is far from shy when it comes to sharing his opinions and that includes GLP-1s too.

The NBA Hall of Famer and television analyst noted on The Pat McAfee Show Last year he took Eli Lilly's Mounjaro – and the effects were beneficial.

He said he lost 60 pounds in six months on the drug, as part of his overall weight loss plan that included healthy eating and exercise.

“It’s been amazing,” Barkley said when asked about the effects of the drug. “My doctor, she’s amazing. I know a lot of people take Ozempic, but my doctor prefers Mounjaro.

Boris Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also didn't have the best experience trying GLP-1 drugs, but in an article in the Daily Mailhe noted that semaglutide could be a “wonder drug” for other people.

Johnson first learned about GLP-1s when he noticed that a Cabinet member had lost a lot of weight, prompting him to also want to try the “magic potion.”

“I was going to look for the hero in me,” Johnson wrote, “the one who was three stone lighter. I was going to locate the lean, dynamic version of Johnson, trapped for decades in unnecessary excess weight, and I was going to free him.

Johnson sought advice from his doctor, who prescribed Ozempic — and “hey presto — no more raiding the fridge at 11:30 p.m. for cheddar and chorizo ​​washed down with half a bottle of wine,” Johnson wrote.

“For weeks I was poking my stomach,” Johnson continued, “and for weeks it worked.” He lost four to five kilos per week and saw his appetite diminish.

However, side effects later set in, as the injections began to leave him feeling unwell. Johnson ultimately decided to stop taking Ozempic due to these side effects.

“For now, I'm back to exercise and willpower, but I look at my colleagues – thinner but not hungrier – and hope that if science can do it for them, maybe 'one day she will be able to help me and everyone.'