



At the heart of the Turkish political landscape, a controversy is brewing. Lhan Ta and Tuncay Keser, members of the Supreme Radio and Television Council (RTK), exposed a worrying trend in TRT Haber's broadcasting policy during the recent election campaign. The state broadcaster has been accused of heavily favoring Recep Tayyip Erdoan and the Justice and Development Party (AKP), raising serious questions about press freedom and the ethics of public broadcasting. TRT Haber's biased distribution policy The stark disparity in airtime allocation is alarming. Between January 1 and February 10, TRT Haber TV devoted 1,945 minutes to Erdoan and AKP members. In contrast, the main opposition leader, Kemal Kldarolu, of the Republican People's Party (CHP), only had 25 minutes. This imbalance has sparked widespread criticism, with many accusing the TRT of becoming a government propaganda tool. Critics of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and BA Media Monitoring Erol Nderolu, Turkish representative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and BA rapporteur for media monitoring, denounced TRT's biased coverage as a violation of press freedom and the ethics of public broadcasting. “The role of public broadcasters is to provide unbiased and balanced information,” Nderolu said. “TRT’s disproportionate focus on Erdoan and the AKP undermines this principle and raises concerns about the state of press freedom in Turkey.” The opposition's position and concerns regarding press freedom The opposition expressed strong dissatisfaction with TRT's media coverage, claiming that the channel violated its duty to provide impartial coverage. This issue has far-reaching implications, raising concerns about the independence of public broadcasting in Turkey. As the country grapples with this controversy, the future of press freedom hangs in the balance. In a world where the media plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion, the responsibility of public broadcasters to maintain fairness and impartiality cannot be overstated. The current situation in Turkey is a stark reminder of the importance of press freedom and the need for public broadcasters to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity. Important conditions: Supreme Radio and Television Council (RTK), TRT Haber, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Justice and Development Party (AKP), Kemal Kldarolu, Republican People's Party (CHP), press freedom, public broadcasting, bias, impartiality, journalistic integrity. As the dust settles on Turkey's recent election campaign, the controversy surrounding TRT Haber's biased coverage continues to reverberate. The significant gap in airtime allocation to Erdoan and the AKP compared to other political parties has raised serious concerns about press freedom and the independence of public broadcasting in Turkey. Critics, including Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and BA Media Monitoring, denounced TRT's actions as a violation of the ethics of public broadcasting. As the country grapples with this issue, the future of press freedom in Turkey hangs in the balance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bnnbreaking.com/politics/trt-habers-biased-broadcasting-policy-a-threat-to-press-freedom-in-turkey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos