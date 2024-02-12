From promising democrat to kingmaker in Indonesia

Mr. Widodo's approval ratings remain high even as Indonesia's democracy index falls

Many have claimed that it was Joko Widodo's “man of the people” image that contributed to his first presidential victory in July 2014.

This former furniture salesman was the first Indonesian leader outside the political and military elite. His decisive victory was driven by public frustrations over corruption and nepotism in the country's young democracy, which is also the world's third-largest democracy.

When he first became president, Time magazine hailed him as “the new face of Indonesian democracy.”

Under the 62-year-old's leadership, Indonesia's GDP has increased by a total of 43% since he took office, with the country also benefiting from improved infrastructure.

And even though he's on the verge of resigning, he remains immensely popular, enjoying a consistently high approval rating of over 70 percent, transforming from a once-fresh figure into a powerful kingmaker.

But the enviable legacy he leaves behind has been somewhat tainted by a perceived attempt to build a political dynasty through his eldest son.

Access to power

Mr. Widodo was born in 1961 in the town of Solo to a family of timber sellers who lived in a riverside shack until they were evicted by the local government.

He first entered politics with the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) in 2005 when he was elected mayor of Solo, a city in Central Java.

In 2012, he was elected governor of Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, with a resounding victory. He gained popularity as a local leader who could sympathize with the poor.

Barely two years later, Mr. Widodo was elected president. He makes the fight against corruption its mantra in his campaign and defended meritocracy.

In a country marked by dynastic politics and corruption, many Indonesians considered him a revolutionary.

“In 2014, there was a slogan: 'Jokowi is one of us'. He was not a typical Indonesian politician,” said political analyst Firman Noor of Indonesia's National Research and Information Agency. innovation.

“Everyone had high hopes for a better democracy,” he said.

Mr. Widodo's administration got off to a somewhat shaky start, rushing into certain policies and then returning to them.

Over the years, he has built solid experience in economic growth and infrastructure development. Its infrastructure efforts have resulted in 16 new airports, 18 new ports, 36 dams and more than 2,000 kilometers of toll roads. Indonesia is expected to overtake Russia and the United Kingdom to become the world's sixth-largest economy by 2027, according to IMF forecasts.

All this while staying close to the ground. One of his political features, known in Indonesian as “blusukan”, involved impromptu visits to connect with the population and listen to their needs and grievances.

A controversial decision

But this unique image has lost some of its luster.

Mr. Widodo reinstated the death penalty for drug traffickers shortly after taking office. Fourteen people were executed in the six months after his election, amid an international outcry.

For his re-election in 2019, Mr. Widodo raised eyebrows again by choosing Islamic cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his vice-presidential candidate.

Her second stint in power saw him appoint controversial former general Prabowo Subianto as defense minister. Mr Prabowo, who was Mr Widodo's bitter opponent in the last two elections, has faced allegations of human rights abuses. Rights groups said the appointment marked a “dark day” for the country.

Mr Prabowo is now the favorite for next Wednesday's elections. His running mate is none other than Mr. Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Mr. Widodo did not openly support any candidate, but attended Mr. Prabowo's campaign events. Analysts say this has increased tensions between Mr Widodo and his own party. PDI-P candidate Ganjar Pranowo was previously seen as Mr Widodo's successor.

More recently, critics have accused Mr. Widodo of bending the rules to build his political dynasty – an irony for someone who once said that “becoming president does not mean passing power to my children.”

A constitutional court, where Mr. Widodo's brother-in-law is chief justice, cleared the way for Mr. Gibran, 36,'s controversial vice-presidential bid — Indonesian law initially required him to be more age.

Critics believe Mr. Gibran, if elected, would simply serve as his father's proxy.

The president previously denied claims he was seeking to build a dynasty, telling the BBC in 2020: “If I directly appoint my family, or my son, as minister, that's a political dynasty.” But if they participate in elections, it is the people who decide. Not Jokowi.

Foreign policy record

Mr. Widodo will also be remembered for his work to assert Indonesia's presence on the world stage, despite early criticism that he had little foreign policy experience.

It was on Indonesian soil that US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met for the first time as leaders of their countries – at the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022.

Indonesia was the first ASEAN (or Association of Southeast Asian Nations) country to assume the presidency of the G20.

During his term, Mr. Widodo also proposed negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine. His visits to the two countries in June 2022 were the first by an Asian leader since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

These efforts achieved little, but he managed to push G20 member states to adopt a joint statement condemning the invasion – an achievement for someone who maintained throughout his tenure that diplomacy was not not his strong point.

It was also an opportunity for Mr. Widodo to show Indonesians that he was working to tackle the source of the country's food crisis. Indonesia depends on Ukraine for its wheat and on Russia for its fertilizers.

Closer to home, Mr Widodo had sought to use Asean to promote peace amid Myanmar's bloody civil war, although that too has so far failed.

One of Mr. Widodo's legacy infrastructure projects is a Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train named “Whoosh.”

Indonesia's wealth of natural resources makes it valuable to world powers. Late last year, it strengthened ties with the United States after Mr. Widodo visited Mr. Biden at the White House, despite the two countries' divergent views on the Gaza war.

Indonesia has also cultivated closer ties with China under Mr. Widodo's leadership. Significant Chinese investments have created jobs and diversified the Indonesian economy.

However, the influx of Chinese money and workers – Beijing promised $21.7 billion in new investments last September to strengthen economic and political ties – has also sparked discontent among Indonesians. Many fear their country is trapped in debt.

Mr Widodo's legacy may be tainted by his apparent failure to consolidate the democratic values ​​he first campaigned for, but his administration has boosted Indonesia's economy and its international profile.

Based on his current popularity rating, he will step down as Indonesia's most popular president.

With reports from the Indonesian BBC