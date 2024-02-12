Republicans cleaning up Trump aisle after NATO commentsExBulletin





Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, the former president, gestures to the crowd after speaking at a rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, February 10. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP .

switch captionManuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

When former President Donald Trump recalled a story at a campaign rally in South Carolina over the weekend that he told a European ally that the United States would not defend them against Russia unless spending more on defense, the reaction was rapid and unsurprising.

One of the things I won't do anymore is respond to every Donald Trump comment and say, “Do you still support him?” Yes, and I support him because Joe Biden is a disaster.

The White House, in an unusual comment, called Trump's story of telling another world leader that he would encourage Russia to “do whatever it wants” to countries that have not met NATO spending targets, “appallingly and unbalanced.”

NATO leaders said the suggestion that any member nation would violate the Article 5 mandate that an attack on one is an attack on all “undermines our security as a whole”, while Republican lawmakers in Washington, D.C., faced questions about the remarks in television interviews and in the halls of the Capitol.

Trump supporter Christi McCuiston (center) of Elon, North Carolina, listens with other attendees as Trump speaks at a rally at Coastal Carolina University on February 10. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP .

switch captionManuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Trump's inevitable cycle of controversial statements and positions is nothing new since his first campaign for president in 2016, nor are the inevitable responses and weight given to these comments among different groups.

His opponents say that it must be taken literally and seriously; Republican voters say it should be taken seriously, but not literally; and many of its elected allies often try to do neither.

Take NATO's remarks made at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, on Saturday. The next day, Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, co-sponsor of legislation that would prevent a president from leaving NATO without Senate approval, dismissed concerns about Trump's claims.

“One of the things I'm not going to do anymore is respond to every comment Donald Trump makes and say, 'Do you still support him?'” he told CNN. “Yes, and I support him because Joe Biden is a disaster.”

Rubio, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, attributed the anecdote to Trump's speaking style.

“Donald Trump is not a member of the Council on Foreign Relations,” he said. “He doesn't talk like a traditional politician, and we've been through that before. You'd think people would have figured that out by now.”

The “seriously but not literally” aspect was on display at the crowded rally on the Coastal Carolina University campus, where his comments on NATO were essentially treated as a throwaway retort and received little support. interest among the crowd.

Part of that is sheer volume: Trump spent nearly two hours talking about everything from his immigration proposals to the criminal charges against him, attacking President Biden and primary Republican rival Nikki Haley. The rally included a several-minute interlude in which the crowd chanted “F*** Joe Biden” while some protesters were escorted out of the arena.

Part of that comes from Trump himself, who fluctuates between issue-based comments and seemingly random events, like a post on his social media site Sunday that said pop superstar Taylor Swift should support him at the Biden's place because he made him a lot of money.

His opponents, few in the Republican Party but many on the left, have focused on the remarks, which appear to support abandoning the NATO alliance and strengthening Russia, as the latest example in the reason they think he should not be the Republican Party's nominee. the next president of the country.

Biden's campaign released a statement reiterating its support for NATO and lambasting Trump for “promising to rule as a dictator like the ones he praises from day one if he returns to the Oval Office.”

Less than two weeks before the South Carolina Republican presidential primary, Haley took the opportunity to blast Trump for his foreign policy stances and derisive comments he's made about her now-husband deployed to Africa in the South Carolina National Guard.

But therein lies the reality of Trump's comment: It's possible that if elected, he'll take steps to reduce the United States' international footprint and leave NATO, but it's possible that this comment was just a throwaway line at one of the many rallies he delivered. will be held before the elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/02/12/1230950457/trump-nato-haley-south-carolina-primary-rubio-gop-lawmakers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos