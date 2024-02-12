





Where is the media outrage over a 27-year-old checkered peer?







When Boris Johnson's appointments were announced, there were months of negative press briefings and lobby exasperation about the whole list – particularly over the appointment of the youngest peer, Charlotte Owen. As Guido said at the time, given that the average age of the Lords is 71, appointing new faces is not the biggest problem in the House of Lords (which undoubtedly needs to be reformed). Last week, as is their occasional right, Plaid Cymru nominated Carmen Smith, 27 – also a former political staffer, with a CV basically identical to that of Johnson's aides – to join the upper house for life. How did it go with the righteous scribes of SW1? Carmen was treated to a glowing write in The temperature, which subjected the lifelong lawmaker to scrutiny by noting that she was “principled and a good laugh.” This contrasts with The temperature treatment of Johnson's peers – the paper published a number of stinking leaders lashing out at them, with the opinion pages and lobby team deployed to generate reams of outraged text at every cough and spitting process. The BBC decided to go after conservative donors instead. The Guardian, which devolved into paroxysms of apocalyptic outrage over Johnson's appointments, mentioned Carmen's appointment in a single line of text. Tortoise, which ran a unique, highly personalized campaign on the subject, didn't even cover the development. All this despite the fact that Plaid Cymru opposes the existence of the House of Lords and Carmen herself thinks it should be abolished. Guido has nothing against Carmen Smith – her age is not her fault. This just proves to the left establishment media that they have one rule for how to treat Boris and another for everyone else.

