US questions Pakistan's election process led by Imran Khan's allies





Washington on Friday questioned the implementation of unwarranted restrictions during Pakistan's electoral process and expressed concerns over accusations of potential electoral fraud.

We join credible international and local election observers in their assessment that these elections included unwarranted restrictions on the freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, read a statement from State Department Matthew Miller.

This comes as candidates aligned with jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan have so far maintained their lead in the election results.

Despite the crackdown on the party, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) performed better than expected.

Geo News revealed that independents, more lenient towards Khan, won 47 of the 106 seats for which they had results, noting that a total of 265 seats were up for grabs in yesterday's elections.

Khan has previously said the military is working against his party, with analysts and opponents saying Sharif is backed by the military.

I am convinced that we will form a government, Sharif's close aide Ishaq Dar told GEO TV, adding that the PML-N could participate in a coalition with the support of independents.

However, it was still likely that the next government would be formed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after a period of negotiations and political horse-trading.

The government also said that before yesterday's elections it had stopped mobile phone services as a security measure and then partially launched them.

Miller said Washington looked forward to comprehensive and timely results that reflect the will of the Pakistani people, while listing U.S. concerns about the process.

We join credible international and local election observers in their assessment that these elections included unwarranted restrictions on the freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly, Miller said in a statement.

We condemn electoral violence, restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including attacks against media professionals, as well as restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunications services, and We are concerned about allegations of interference in the electoral process. Allegations of interference or fraud must be fully investigated.

However, Miller emphasized that President Joe Biden's administration stands ready to work with Pakistan's next government, regardless of political party, to advance our shared interests, including trade, investment and security cooperation. .

