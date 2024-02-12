Trump appears in Florida federal court for closed hearing in his classified documents case





FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) Seeking to turn legal issues into political gain, former President Donald Trump appeared before a crowd of supporters at a Florida federal courthouse Monday for a closed-door hearing in the criminal case accusing him of mishandling classified documents.

His motorcade left after several hours as supporters called his name.

In the latest mix of court appearances with Trump's election season schedule, supporters with signs and flags gathered in front of a courthouse barricade as a campaign message from Trump to allies with the subject I am in court. Again! I warned that unspecified opponents wanted me arrested and removed from the ballot.

The message reinforced his team's strategy of politicizing his four criminal prosecutions, including in Florida, where he faces dozens of counts, accusing him of hoarding highly classified files at his Mar -a-Lago and obstructing the FBI's efforts to recover them.

Monday's court date was scheduled as a procedural hearing, closed to the public, to discuss procedures for handling classified evidence in the trial currently scheduled for May 20. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon presented defense attorneys' arguments on the morning and afternoon of May 20. prosecutors, each without the presence of the others.

Defense attorneys should be prepared to discuss in detail their defense theories about the case and how any classified information might be relevant or helpful to the defense, Cannon wrote when scheduling the hearing.

The closed-door hearing comes as prosecutors also revealed that a potential government witness received threats on social media that are now the subject of a federal investigation.

Trump's motorcade arrived at the Fort Pierce courthouse shortly after 9 a.m. Supporters outside held signs with messages including Trump 2024 and Florida is Trump Country. He left the building in his motorcade after 2 p.m. as supporters shouted his name.

The hearing is one of several voluntary court dates Trump has attended in recent weeks. He was present, for example, during appeals court arguments last month in Washington as he sought to demonstrate to his supporters that he intends to fight his criminal charges while seeking to regain the White House in November.

In addition to the Florida case, Trump faces charges in Atlanta and Washington related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He is also charged in New York state court with paid money to porn actor Stormy Daniels. He has denied any wrongdoing.

____

Tucker reported from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-classified-documents-justice-department-maralago-cd3b59e50d33eea942772186111c240e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos