Erdogan-led Turkish Wealth Fund restricts audit to hide corruption

The latest audit report of the Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF), sent to Parliament three months late by the presidency, revealed that many state-owned companies could not be properly audited in 2022 by independent auditors due to data or privacy gaps. problems. It was also found that the audit findings of some companies did not agree.

The TWF was established in 2016 to manage state-owned enterprises. In 2018, by presidential decree, the fund was placed under the authority of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who became chairman of the fund's board of directors. Opposition lawmakers say that since the Presidential Inspection Board, which oversees the fund on behalf of the public, is also under Erdogan's control, a thorough, independent audit is not possible.

The heritage fund currently includes 30 companies, 46 real estate properties and two gaming licenses. Its holdings include some of Turkey's largest companies, including Turkish Airlines, BOTA, PTT (Turkish Post), Trk Telekom, Turkcell, Trksat and state-owned banks. The estimated current value of the fund is around $300 billion.

At a parliamentary committee meeting on February 1, main opposition lawmaker Rahmi Akn Treli said the audit report arrived on January 26 and was distributed to lawmakers on January 29, leaving them just two and a half days before the meeting. He highlighted the large number of reports, spanning thousands of pages including attachments, covering various institutions. Treli questioned how they were supposed to adequately review and discuss such voluminous documentation in such a limited time frame. He expressed skepticism about the feasibility of exercising oversight and auditing power in these circumstances.

According to the report, the independent auditing firm states that a qualified opinion was issued regarding the Turkish natural gas company, BOTA, due to the confidentiality of the financial statements, making them impossible to disclose. It was noted that it was not possible to obtain sufficient and appropriate documentation regarding BOTA's other deferred receivables totaling 4.947 billion TL.

Additionally, the report stated that due to the confidential nature of the BOTA purchase price, adequate audit documentation could not be obtained. This limitation prevented the adoption of further procedures to verify cost details, which ultimately led to an unsatisfactory conclusion.

The government has refrained from sharing the cost of natural gas obtained in Russia with the public and Parliament, citing it as confidential information.

The report highlights that BOTA and Electricity Generation Corporation (EA) suffered a loss of $88 billion in 2022. Russia deferred around $20 billion in natural gas debt incurred by BOTA after 2023, as Turkey did not was not involved in the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West. in 2022.

In the case of PTT, the report highlights that it was not possible to obtain sufficient and appropriate evidence regarding provisions for important ongoing legal matters. It was stated that it was not possible to find sufficient and appropriate supporting evidence for the 41 million TL receivables, 7.157 billion TL debts and 1.666 billion TL income in the financial statements of PTT.

The report also mentions that during the independent audit conducted by both Deloitte and Any Partners for PTT in 2022, different conclusions were drawn for the same accounts during the same period.

Regarding Trkeker, a sugar refinery, which received a “qualified opinion”, it was noted that no supporting documentation could be found for the 2.897 billion TL in stocks and sales of 7.657 billion TL in Financial Statements. Likewise, it was stated that a sales audit amounting to TL 3.254 billion for Trk Tarm, an agricultural company, could not be carried out, leading to a “qualified opinion”.

One of the main objections raised by opposition party members was insufficient coverage of losses incurred by the TWF following the purchase of Trk Telekom in 2022. The fund suffered losses due to loan repayments and fluctuations monetary following the acquisition of 55 percent of Trk Telekom. Turk Telecom shares with LYY Telekomunikasyon (LYY) for $1.65 billion. TWF CEO Salim Arda Ermut told lawmakers at the meeting that the need for the state to acquire the company arose to address issues with the country's internet infrastructure.

At the TWF, where Erdogan chairs the board of directors, Eriah Arcan is his deputy. Arcan, an economics professor, was revealed in Wikileaks documents to have written the doctoral thesis of Berat Albayrak, Erdogan's son-in-law and former economy minister, implying academic misconduct.

Another TWF board member is businessman Fuat Tosyal, closely associated with Erdogan. Expanding its business through contracts awarded by Erdogan, Tosyal acquired a 50.1% stake in armored vehicle manufacturer BMC under Erdogan's leadership for $480 million.

Rfat Hisarcklolu, president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges since 2001, was also appointed as a board member by Erdogan in 2018. Hisarcklolu, known as one of Erdogan's propagandists in the business world, has long been a loyalist of Erdogan.

