Fact-check Trump's comments urging Russia to invade 'delinquent' NATO members





WARSAW, Poland (AP) Donald Trump, the front-runner for this year's Republican Party nomination, said he once warned that he would allow Russia to do whatever it wanted to countries that are members of the NATO who do not devote 2% of their GDP to NATO. produced in defense.

Trump's comment Saturday represents the latest example in which the former president appears to side with an authoritarian state against America's Democratic allies. It also confirms that the 77-year-old either does not understand how NATO works or is distorting the truth for political purposes.

What did Trump say?

Speaking at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, Trump recalled how, as president, he told an unidentified NATO member that he would withhold U.S. aid and encourage Russia to do what it wishes with its allies who do not contribute enough to military spending.

You haven't paid? Are you a delinquent? Trump was said to have said. No, I won't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg responded with a particularly strong statement, saying Trump threatened the security of the entire transatlantic alliance.

READ MORE: Trump says he told his NATO ally to spend more on defense or he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants

Any suggestion that allies will not defend themselves undermines our security as a whole, including that of the United States, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk, Stoltenberg said.

President Joe Biden, who is on track for a rematch against Trump in November, also issued a statement criticizing Trump.

Donald Trump's admission that he intends to give Putin the green light for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault on a free Ukraine, and to extend his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic states is terrible and dangerous, Biden said.

What did Trump do wrong?

NATO members do not pay to join and owe nothing to the organization other than contributions to a primarily administrative fund. Trump was clearly not referring to these administrative payments.

His frequent complaints during his presidency, and today, concerned the amount NATO countries were investing in their own military budgets.

American presidents before him have expressed this concern. In fact, it was in 2014, under the Barack Obama administration, that NATO members agreed to spend 2% of their GDP on national defense by 2024. Stoltenberg also said members must invest more in their armies.

At their last summit, in Lithuania in July, NATO leaders adjusted their commitment by agreeing to devote at least 2% of their GDP to their military budgets. No target date has been set to achieve the goal.

The 2 percent constitutes a benchmark that each member must devote to its own defense in order to be able to contribute to the common defense of the alliance. However, the goal is voluntary and there is no debt or delinquency involved.

Countries do not pay money to NATO but invest it in their own armed forces.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago gave them new impetus to strengthen their armies.

What is NATO?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization was founded after World War II to try to stop the expansion of Soviet control in Europe as the eastern part of the continent fell under the firm grip of the Kremlin.

The alliance's first secretary general, British General Hasting Ismay, said the goal was to keep the Russians out, the Americans in and the Germans down. This oft-repeated comment underscores how fear of Russian expansion has been part of the alliance's DNA from the start.

NEWS WRAP: Trump's comments on NATO and Russia spark international backlash

The collapse of the Soviet Union led some to question whether NATO still had a reason to exist. Russia, for its part, has watched with anger as military alliances have grown eastward. President Vladimir Putin has warned for years that Moscow views NATO's expansion into what the country considers its historic sphere of influence as a threat.

Putin has tried to justify his war against Ukraine by citing NATO enlargement in part, even though Ukraine had no immediate prospect of joining the alliance when Russian troops entered the neighboring country in February 2022. However, NATO leaders have said that Ukraine will join the alliance at some point. point in the future.

NATO currently has 31 members. Finland became the newest member last year, breaking from decades of non-alignment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sweden hopes to join as well, but is still awaiting approval from Hungary, the only member that has not ratified the Scandinavian agreement. the country's candidacy.

What else has Trump said on the issue?

Trump has a history of misrepresenting NATO or suggesting that the United States might not honor its commitments to its allies. Former national security adviser John Bolton said in his memoir that Trump was close to withdrawing the United States from NATO in 2018.

Trump talked that year about NATO as if it were a bankrupt company until he arrived. I went to NATO. And NATO was basically going bankrupt because people weren't paying and things kept going downhill, he said.

He also lamented that Americans are the fools paying for all this. US military spending, although well above 2%, has actually been declining for years.

Although Trump's pressure on his allies to spend more on defense during his presidency might have spurred some to do so, Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a more catalyst. important by pushing them to make much larger investments.

When did NATO stand up for Elly?

On the ground, NATO helped maintain peace in the Balkans and ensure security in Afghanistan after the US-led coalition invaded the country. The United States triggered NATO's common defense clause, known as Article 5, for the first and only time in the alliance's history after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Even during his presidency, Trump threatened not to come to the aid of his allies who might be attacked if they did not pay their dues.

His presidency raised questions about whether the United States would remain committed to the collective defense of the West, with fears returning in anticipation of a likely rematch between him and Biden.

A defense policy bill approved by the U.S. House of Representatives in December includes provisions that stipulate that the president must obtain the advice and consent of the Senate or an act of Congress before withdrawing the United States from the NATO.

