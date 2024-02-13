This is what Donald Trump said about Taylor Swift before the Super Bowl





During the Super Bowl on Sunday, former President Donald Trump gave the impression that he thought Taylor Swift would not support President Joe Biden's 2024 re-election bid.

Trump released a statement on his Truth Social platform on February 11, crediting the Music Modernization Act of 2018 (MMA).

The law was created to update copyright law by establishing a new licensing system for musicians in the digital age, according to the law's official description.

I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other music artists. Joe Biden has done nothing for Taylor and never will, Trump wrote.

There is no way she supports crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country, and is disloyal to the man who won her so many money, he continued.

Although Trump endorsed MMA, Dina LaPolt, a key attorney behind the act, disputed Trump's claims in a statement sent to Variety.

Trump has done nothing on our legislation except sign it, and doesn't even know what the Music Modernization Act does, LaPolt told the outlet. Someone should ask him what the bill actually accomplished.

Introduced by former South Carolina U.S. Representative Tom Rice, the MMA was unanimously passed by Congress on October 11, 2018. The legislation was sponsored by more than 30 representatives and supported by artists like Kid Rock, the Beach Boys and the Doobie Brothers. , according to Variety.

Fundamentally, MMA changes the way songwriters and music publishers receive legal mechanical royalties when their work is released on interactive streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify, or sold on download services like Amazon Music, we read in a summary of the law.

Beginning in 2021, a nonprofit entity designated by the Copyright Office, called the Mechanical Licensing Collective, or MLC, will collect and distribute these royalty payments to copyright owners of musical works corresponding to the sound recordings in its database of data, the summary continues. Eventually, but no earlier than 2023, unclaimed royalties may begin to be paid to copyright owners and songwriters of the corresponding works based on each work's market share. But to get paid, you will need to register your songs with the MLC.

Swift has previously criticized the former president, as evidenced by several social media posts from 2020.

Trump's calculated dismantling of the USPS clearly proves one thing: he is WELL AWARE that we don't want him as president, Swift wrote on Americans in danger in order to maintain power. .

She continued: Donald Trump's ineffective leadership has seriously worsened the crisis we find ourselves in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely.

Swift did not respond to Trump's message on Sunday. Trump, however, had something nicer to say about Travis Kelce.

Besides that, I love her boyfriend, Travis, even though he might be a liberal and probably can't stand me, her post concluded.

The 14-time Grammy winner watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII to win their second consecutive Super Bowl.

Once the Chiefs secured the overtime victory, Swift took to the field to celebrate with Kelce's family.

