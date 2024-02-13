Maoist thought and the leadership of Xi Jinping – The Diplomat

Diplomat author Mercy Kuo regularly engages subject matter experts, policy practitioners, and strategic thinkers from around the world for their diverse perspectives on U.S. Asia policy. This conversation with Dr. Daniel Leese professor of modern Chinese history and politics at the University of Friborg and author of Mao Cult: Rhetoric and Ritual in Chinas Cultural Revolution (Cambridge 2011) and Justice after Mao (Cambridge 2023)is the 401st in the Trans-Pacific View Insight series.

Analyze the influence of Mao Zedong's thought on Xi Jinping's political thought.

This is a difficult question, for at least two reasons. First, Mao Zedong's political thought was by no means static, but rather evolved dialectically. The radical ideological foundations of his later years were thus removed from the officially propagated version of Mao Zedong thought.

Second, we have very little access to Xi Jinping's internal speeches or writings, unlike the case of Mao, where during the Cultural Revolution many uncensored speeches became public. Based on the available documents, I would see the strongest echoes of Maoist ideas in the importance Xi attaches to ideology, or to put it in Marxist terms, in the relevance of the superstructure. There are few speeches in which Xi does not emphasize the importance of individual belief in the historic mission of national rejuvenation, as well as preparation for possible temporary difficulties in the future. Another common theme is the seemingly perpetual fight against corruption and abuse of party privileges, without questioning party dictatorship as such.

The main differences, at least so far, concern issues of control. Mao often consciously created situations of chaos to see things unfold, while Xi seems to crave control above all else.

Compare and contrast the use of political rhetoric between Mao and Xi.

Political rhetoric is one of the dimensions in which Xi Jinping is clearly trying to build on Maoist practices. Mao liked to use historical quotes and literary references in his political conversations, particularly to demonstrate his intellectual superiority. He further made a name for himself as a poet, very often displaying romantic feelings in artistic form. The consciously crafted image resulted in his official staging as a philosopher-king, displaying unrivaled mastery in virtually all areas of political governance.

Xi Jinping's attempt to be credited with a similar air of sagacity and extraordinary abilities constituted one of the sharpest departures from the politics of the reform era, which had been built on the consensus no longer permitting cults of the exuberant personality and the elevation of an individual above the party. . Although Xi has not yet established himself as a poet, his public speeches are also peppered with historical references and quotations. Their relevance and intellectual depth have, however, been the subject of heated discussion among Chinese intellectuals.

Examine how Xi Jinping invokes Maoist elements to legitimize his leadership.

The most obvious element of the Maoist regime that has reemerged after Xi's rise to power is the shameless glorification of the leader's personality. Although the leadership sects were by no means eradicated after Mao's death and Hua Guofeng's brief tenure, Xi's sect confused and alienated, especially those who had been drawn into the whirlwind of the later Maoist campaigns .

The charismatic regime was retroactively legitimized in the 2021 resolution on the history of the party, which represents another key element of the Maoist regime: the attempt to provide an official assessment of the recent past. Although Xi could not claim war hero status, the resolution attributed his charisma to overcoming a life-and-death struggle between the party's different factions. The harmful impact of Western individualist values ​​and profit thinking was therefore only achieved by ensuring that the supreme leader represented not only the party but the entire political system. The leader, in turn, must display his modesty by emphasizing his proximity to the masses in the Maoist format of the mass line, another recurring element of Mao-era politics.

Evaluate how Maoist thought shapes Chinese political culture under Xi's rule.

The answer to this question requires a distinction between explicit and implicit expressions of Maoist thought. On the surface, the return of the cult of the leader, as well as the rhetoric of struggle and the constant emphasis on national and cultural confidence, have a Maoist ring. On the fringes of official discourse, particularly in the security sector, it sometimes happens that the friend-enemy binary reappears in documents, a founding element of Mao's thought.

The implicit consequences of these changes are manifested in the widespread return of the fear of expressing divergent opinions, not only in public, but also in classrooms or even in private conversations. While criticism of the party was banned before Xi's term, many other topics are now subject to what political scientists call securitization, the ever-widening circle of topics to be avoided for reasons of national security. This fear has, for strategic reasons, also affected the base of the party, which must constantly display its loyalty to the leader in order not to fall prey to the rectification campaigns that are coming.

In what ways is Maoist thought manifested in current Chinese foreign policy and diplomacy?

The official contribution of Mao Zedong Thought to Chinese foreign policy is described as independence and self-determination (). This is certainly reflected in Xi's attempts to stand tall and demonstrate confidence in the changing current world order. Mao Zedong was a master of strategic ambiguity, so much so that the twists and turns of his foreign policy also left parts of the Chinese population and leaders perplexed. So far, Xi Jinping is following a steadier path, despite China's growing assertiveness in foreign policy.

The focus on developing countries is certainly a shared theme, although the element of socialist solidarity obviously no longer plays as important a role. Both leaders liked to employ foreign friends, especially journalists, for diplomatic initiatives. Mao also used his meetings with foreign dignitaries for broad and open discussions. At present, there is no clear evidence that the same is true for Xi Jinping.

Ultimately, the difficulty of balancing the implications of China's global rise and solidarity with developing countries has remained a consistent theme over time.