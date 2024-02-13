How America Fails to Break with China | World News

When it comes to tracing the geography of global supply chains, few companies provide a better map than Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer. This year, the Taiwanese giant has built or expanded factories in India, Mexico, Thailand and Vietnam. Chinese production sites once popular with Western companies are now definitely out of fashion. Strained relations between the governments of Washington and Beijing have made companies increasingly worried about geopolitical risks. As a result, during the first half of the year, the United States traded more with Mexico and Canada than with China, for the first time in nearly two decades. The map of global trade is being redrawn. US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping are seen.

On the face of it, this is almost exactly what American policymakers want. Under Donald Trump, then Joe Biden, the authorities put in place a whole series of customs tariffs, rules and subsidies. The latest arrived on August 9: a decree introducing controls on foreign investments and banning certain investments in Chinese quantum computing, artificial intelligence projects and advanced chips. America wants to weaken China's hold on sensitive industries and, in a motivation that remains mostly tacit, prepare for a possible invasion of Taiwan by his opponent. This attempt to reduce trade risks with China is a cornerstone of White House foreign policy. Yet despite considerable effort and the trade overhaul that seems evident in key statistics, much of the apparent reduction in risk is not what it appears to be.

Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Instead of being reduced, trade ties between America and China continue in more entangled forms. The US government's preferred trading partners include countries like India, Mexico, Taiwan and Vietnam, where it hopes to spur the relocation of production to replace imports that would have come from China. And trade with these allies is growing rapidly: Just 51% of U.S. imports from low-cost Asian countries came from China last year, compared with 66% when the Trump administration's first tariffs were introduced ago. five years, according to Kearney, a consulting firm. The problem is that trade between the Americas' allies and China is also on the rise, suggesting that they often act as packinghouses for what, in reality, remain Chinese goods. This flow of products means that even though America doesn't buy as much directly from China as before, the two countries' economies are still dependent on each other.

For proof, look at the countries that benefit from the reduction in direct Chinese trade with America. Research by Caroline Freund of the University of California, San Diego and her co-authors studies this dynamic. It finds that countries that had the strongest trade relationships with China in a given sector were the biggest beneficiaries of trade shifts, suggesting that deep Chinese supply chains still matter enormously to America . This is even more true in categories that include advanced manufactured goods, in which U.S. officials are most eager to limit Chinese presence. Regarding these products, the share of US imports from China decreased by 14 percentage points between 2017 and 2022, while those from Taiwan and Vietnam, countries that import massively from China, gained the largest share of walk. In short, Chinese activity remains vital for the production of even the most sensitive products.

Exactly how rerouting works in practice differs between countries and sectors. Some products can only come from China. These include some rare earths and processed metals in which Chinese companies dominate entire industries, such as gallium used in chip production and processed lithium for electric vehicle batteries. Sometimes their allies' exports to America and the rest of the West are nothing more than Chinese products repackaged to avoid tariffs. But more often than not, the inputs are simply mechanical or electrical parts that could be found elsewhere at a higher cost by a diligent importer, but are cheaper and more abundant in China.

Pass the package

All three types of bogus decoupling are found in China's backyard. The latest official data, released in 2018, on exports from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a regional club, shows that 7% by value was actually attributable to some form of production in China, a figure probably underestimated. , given the difficulty of disentangling commercial exchanges. More recent data suggests that China has only grown in importance since then. The country increased its share of exports to the bloc in 69 of 97 product categories monitored by ASEAN. Exports of electronics, the largest category, covering everything from batteries and industrial ovens to hair clippers, have boomed. In the first six months of the year, Chinese sales of these products to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam reached $49 billion, an increase of 80% from a year ago. five years. There is a similar trend in foreign direct investment, where Chinese spending in crucial Southeast Asian countries has outpaced that in the Americas.

Factories further afield are also teeming with Chinese activity, perhaps most notably in the automobile industry. In Mexico, the National Association of Auto Parts Manufacturers, a lobbying group, reported that last year, 40% of nearshore investment came from sites moving into the country from China. A rich supply of intermediate goods follows. Over the past year, Chinese companies have exported $300 million a month worth of parts to Mexico, more than double the amount they did five years ago. In Central and Eastern Europe, where the automobile industry has boomed in recent years, the false decoupling is even more blatant. In 2018, China supplied only 3% of imported auto parts to the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Romania. Since then, Chinese imports have surged, thanks to the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, the production of which the country increasingly dominates. China now supplies 10% of all auto parts imported into Central and Eastern Europe, more than any other non-EU country.

Closer trade ties between the Americas' allies and China are the paradoxical result of the United States' desire for weaker allies. Companies panicked by deteriorating relations in the Pacific are pursuing the China plus one strategy, keeping some of their production in the world's second-largest country. economy, while moving the rest to countries, like Vietnam, that are friendlier toward Uncle Sam. Yet U.S. demand for final products from its allies also drives demand for Chinese intermediate inputs and incentivizes companies Chinese companies to operate and export from other countries. Even though Apple, the world's largest company by market capitalization, has moved production out of China in recent years, it comes with a caveat: Much production still depends on Chinese companies. The tech giant lists 25 Vietnamese producers on its official supplier list. Nine come from mainland China.

How concerned should American policymakers be? In a worst-case scenario, a war in which the supply of goods between China and America is almost completely disrupted, dealing only indirectly with China or with Chinese companies on third country soil would constitute probably an improvement in Chinese production. Additionally, businesses are adapting security regulations to reduce costs for consumers. But it also carries risks: Believing that decoupling is underway could obscure how essential Chinese manufacturing remains to U.S. supply chains.

The fact that much production in Asia, Mexico and parts of Europe ultimately relies on imports and investment from China partly explains why so many governments, particularly in Asia , are friends of America at best, at least when it comes to moving their countries. supply chains. If they had to choose once and for all between the two countries, exporters would suffer enormously. A recent study by IMF researchers models a scenario in which countries must choose between America and China, with their decision on which of the two superpowers to side determined by recent voting patterns at the UN. According to researchers' calculations, such a scenario would reduce the GDP of the most affected countries by up to 4.7%. Those in Southeast Asia would be particularly affected.

Since most countries desperately need the investment and jobs that trade brings, America has been unable to convince its allies to reduce China's role in their supply chains. Many are content to have it both ways, receiving Chinese investment and intermediate goods and exporting finished goods to America and the rest of the West. Ironically, the process that is driving America and China apart on trade and investment could actually forge stronger financial and commercial ties between China and the Americas' allies. Needless to say, this is not what President Biden had in mind.

Correction (February 8, 2024): The chart in this article has been updated to show the correct value for India.

For more expert analysis of the biggest news in economics, finance and markets, subscribe to Money talksour weekly newsletter reserved for subscribers.

2023, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved. Taken from The Economist, published under license. Original content can be viewed at www.economist.com