PM Modi to inaugurate UAE's first Hindu temple, visit Qatar this week View full schedule and key details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 13-14, 2024. This will be Prime Minister Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and third in the last eight months , indicated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. said Saturday.

During his two-day visit, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. “The BAPS temple inauguration program is one of the key elements of Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE…,” Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra said. said Monday. Additionally, the Prime Minister will also address the Indian community in the UAE at an event at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

PM Modi's visit to UAE: Here's a look at PM's full agenda

Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, broaden and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern. Prime Minister Modi will also meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE.

The Prime Minister will attend the World Government Summit 2024. He will be the guest of honor and is expected to deliver a special opening speech.

He is also expected to address the Indian community in the UAE at an event at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi on February 13. According to news agency ANI, the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi saw an unprecedented response, with over 65,000 people attending. registrations received. However, the event was scaled back due to unfavorable weather conditions. Now, between 35,000 and 40,000 people, including those presenting cultural programs, will attend the event.

He will then inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, on February 14. BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to become the first traditional stone Hindu temple in the Middle East. The temple sits on 27 acres of land generously donated by the rulers of the United Arab Emirates. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 to build the mandir.

PM Modi to visit Qatar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Qatari capital Doha on February 14 after concluding his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates. The announcement of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Qatar came a day after the Gulf country released eight imprisoned former Indian Navy personnel. Seven of them returned to India on Monday morning.

Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said that Prime Minister Modi had personally supervised the developments in this case. “We are satisfied with Qatar’s decision to release the Indians,” he said.

The foreign minister said Modi and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, would hold in-depth talks to further expand bilateral relations.

The Indians returned 46 days after their death sentence handed down last October was commuted to prison sentences of varying lengths. The eight former navy men were reportedly accused of espionage, but neither Qatari authorities nor New Delhi have made the accusations against them public.

(With contribution from agencies)

Published: February 12, 2024, 9:46 PM IST

