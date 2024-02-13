Despite majority, Imran Khan's party will sit in opposition





Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party will not join forces with rival PML-N or the PPP to form a coalition government and would sit in opposition despite its majority in the newly elected Parliament, the leader said of the party, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan. .

Independent candidates, mostly affiliated with Khan's PTI, won the largest number of parliamentary seats in last week's general elections. However, the PTI does not have enough seats in the 266-member National Assembly to form a government on its own.

“We don't feel comfortable with both (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party). There will be no discussion with anyone to form a government or to form a government with them. It is better to sit in opposition than form a government [with them]but we think we have the majority,” Gohar Khan told Dawn News.

The Election Commission of Pakistan announced that independent candidates, majority supported by the PTI, secured 101 seats, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 75 seats, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) with 54 seats, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) won 17 seats.

The other parties obtained 17 seats while the result of one constituency was retained.

Although the PTI initially claimed to form the government, its chances looked bleak from the start as at least 169 seats, out of 336 in the House, were needed to form the government.

In total, 266 seats are directly contested while 60 seats reserved for women and 10 minority seats are allocated on the basis of proportional representation to the winning parties.

As the PTI was not allowed to contest as a single party with a common symbol, it was not qualified to get the reserved seats.

The party therefore decided to sit on the opposition benches, leaving room for the PML-N and PPP and others to form a coalition, Gohar said, adding that the PTI would form a strong opposition.

Gohar also denounced all politicians who switched loyalties in the past, saying they were roundly rejected by the people in the February 8 elections.

He said the party was studying the issue of PTI-backed independent Waseem Qadir joining the PML-N led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The rest of the independent candidates are in contact with us and will remain with us,” he said.

He said party founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had given instructions to form governments in Central, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

“We will not stay outside or sit outside the assemblies. We need to sit in Parliament and find solutions to all the problems present there,” he said, apparently making a veiled reference to the party's 2014 sit-in outside Parliament as well as their decision to disband the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies in 2023 to force early elections. .

Meanwhile, talks began between the two main parties for a coalition government shortly after the results were published.

Sources said that so far several open and secret meetings have taken place between PML-N and PPP leaders and other parties.

“The main obstacle is who will lead the government, as both parties are pushing forward their candidates, but after much discussion, some sort of common ground may emerge,” according to a PML-N leader.

A PPP leader said his party was not withdrawing its demand that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should become prime minister because he was supported for the post by the PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) even before the elections.

An independent source said a new formula for dividing the five-year term between the two parties was being discussed and could be acceptable to both groups.

“It has been proposed that a PML-N candidate should serve as prime minister for three years and as PPP leader for two years,” the source said, adding that it was not yet decided who would get the first term.

The PPP CEC is expected to meet later on Monday where various proposals based on the discussion with the PML-N will be considered and some sort of decision will be taken, the source said.

On a related note, the PML-N is also considering fielding Shehbaz Sharif as its prime ministerial candidate in place of Nawaz Sharif who was set to become prime minister for a record fourth time but had to change his position. 'opinion because he was not interested in leading a coalition government.

The political machinery has entered an interesting phase and the shape of the new setup is expected to be decided in the coming days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.rediff.com/news/report/despite-majority-imran-khans-party-to-sit-in-opposition/20240212.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos