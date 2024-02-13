Prime Minister Narendra Modi on two-day visit to UAE: Everything you need to know | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today begin his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he is expected to participate in the World Government Summit 2024 and inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, besides attending official meetings.

At a press briefing on Monday, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said Prime Minister Modi would visit the UAE on February 13 and 14, after which he would travel to Doha in Qatar. The visit to Doha comes days after the release of eight Indian Navy officials imprisoned in Qatar.

The UAE is one of India's major diplomatic trading partners, and experts say Prime Minister Modi's latest visit aims to strengthen trade, defense and cultural ties with its Middle Eastern neighbor. According to a press release on the Prime Minister's visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that India and the UAE are among the largest trading partners with bilateral trade of around US$ 85 billion in 2022-23 . “The UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investment in 2022-23,” it said. Modi will not travel much this year before the elections, said Viraj Solanki, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Reuters. The fact that he is willing to visit the UAE shows how important this relationship is to India. What does the PM’s schedule look like? In the UAE, Modi will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom he had met in Gujarat during 'Vibrant Gujarat 2024' on January 9. The two leaders had shared good relations, with Prime Minister Modi hailing the UAE president as “my brother”. Welcome to India my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. It is an honor to welcome you to our home. pic.twitter.com/Oj7zslR5oq Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2024 Prime Minister Modi will also meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE. World Government Summit 2024 The Prime Minister is expected to attend the World Government Summit 2024 at the invitation of the Vice President. The theme of this year's Summit in Dubai is “Shaping the Governments of the Future” and will include six main ideas, namely “Acceleration and Transformation of Government”, “Artificial Intelligence and the Next Frontiers”, “Reimagining Development and future economies”, “Societies of the future and the next frontiers”. Education”, “Sustainability and New Global Changes” and “Urbanization and Global Health Priorities”. PM Modi has been invited as the chief guest and will deliver a special keynote address at the summit, as per the MEA statement. Inauguration of the Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi The BAPS Hindu Mandir, the first of its kind in Abu Dhabi, will be inaugurated in a grand ceremony on February 14. PM Modi will participate in the ceremony at 6 pm IST. Next, he will address the Indian community at an event at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. Live webcast of the Dedication Assembly of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates https://t.co/5N0bEZpQss pic.twitter.com/fRhsHeYcJb BAPS (@BAPS) February 12, 2024 Talk to Reuters, Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, who supervised the construction of the temple, praised Sheikh Mohammed and Modi for their cooperation. The UAE leaders… have been so generous and supportive of us,” he said, adding: “The Indian leaders, the Prime Minister, he doesn't just think about trade, he thinks beyond that. The exchange of culture, the exchange of values, is equally important. More than 3.5 million Indians live in the UAE, making them the largest population group in the country, including Emirati citizens.

