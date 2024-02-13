2018 image of Imran Khan voting shared from 2024 Pakistan general elections – Fact Crescendo Sri Lanka





The image is from Pakistan's 2018 by-elections, not the 2024 general elections. Imran Khan cast his postal vote from Adiala Prison for the 2024 elections.

In Pakistan, voting ended on February 8. It covered a total of 265 seats in the National Assembly of Pakistan, with the next prime minister requiring a simple majority in the National Assembly to take the oath of office. There are three main political contenders: the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its main leader, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by Imran Khan, and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which projects former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto as its prime ministerial candidate.

After the elections, an image of former Prime Minister Imran Khan voting went viral on social media, claiming that this photo of Imran Khan was taken inside Adiala Jail in Islamabad, where he is detained since August 2023.

The caption of the post reads: IMRAN KHAN CAST HIS FIRST VOTE FROM ADIALA JAIL, NA 47 ISLAMABAD CIRCUMSTANCE.

Fact Check-

We began our investigation by doing a reverse image search on Google, which led us to this image shared by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on his own official Facebook page, dated October 14, 2018, indicating that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had voted in 2018. constituency NA-53 earlier today.

The same image was uploaded on his party's Facebook page with a caption, Just voted, we need your support to continue our mission for Naya Pakistan…did you vote?

We also discovered the same image in several other news reports from October 2018, confirming that it was not taken during Pakistan's recent general elections. All of this evidence indicates that this was an old image presented as current.

According to a report published by The Dawn on February 8, 2024, Imran Khan and other imprisoned major political figures cast their votes from Adiala Prison through postal ballots.

Conclusion-

Fact Crescendo found the claim made with the viral image to be misleading. The viral image has no relation to the recent general elections held in Pakistan. The image is from Pakistan's 2018 by-elections, not the 2024 general elections.

Title: 2018 image of Imran Khan voting shared from 2024 Pakistan general elections

Written by: Fact Crescendo Team

Result: misleading

