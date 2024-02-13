'Upset' as Imran Khan's PTI wins most seats in Pakistan elections





Independent candidates affiliated with the imprisoned former prime minister's party caused a shock despite allegations of widespread electoral fraud carried out by the Pakistani military.

In what many observers called a “shock” result, candidates affiliated with the party of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan won the largest number of National Assembly seats in a general election that sparked international concerns over alleged fraud committed by the country's powerful military.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Saturday afternoon that independent candidates, including 93 affiliated with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, had won 100 of the 265 contested parliamentary seats. The conservative Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz party, led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, won 73 seats. Most pollsters expected the party to win the most seats. The center-left Pakistan People's Party comes third with 54 seats. Nearly two days after the polls closed, the results were still not known for 10 seats.

Khan and Sharif declared victory on Friday, but with none of the three main parties winning the 169 seats required for a parliamentary majority, it remains unclear who will be chosen to lead the 245 million-strong nuclear-armed country. of inhabitants.

As Christina Goldbaum of the New York Times reported from Islamabad:

The success of Mr. Khan's party was a real upset in an election that the military thought would be an easy victory for Mr. Sharif. Before last week's elections, Pakistan's powerful generals had imprisoned Mr Khan, arrested candidates allied with him and intimidated his supporters to eliminate his party from the playing field, or so they thought. Instead, the election results confirmed that Mr. Khan remains a formidable force in Pakistani politics, despite his ouster and subsequent imprisonment…

Mr Khan, a former cricket star turned populist politician, was sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison after being found guilty in four separate cases on charges including leaking state secrets and illegal marriage, and which he described as politically motivated.

PTI leaders sounded the alarm over what they said was widespread manipulation of at least dozens of races by the military.

The Free and Fair Elections Network (FAFEN), a Pakistani civil society coalition, said around 60 million Pakistanis voted in the elections and more than 1.1 million poll workers performed their duties well despite “a very difficult political environment”.

“They ensured the integrity of voting and counting processes at polling stations, which remained largely free of controversy… amid fears of militant and political violence,” FAFEN added.

However, FAFEN lamented that “the interim government's suspension of cellular and internet services on election day, regardless of security reasons, undermined years of parliamentary efforts to reform the process of managing electoral results by through amendments to the 2017 Electoral Law, which aimed to maximize integrity, efficiency.” and transparency of electoral results.

The government was also widely criticized for imposing a telecommunications blackout that blocked cellphone and internet services across the country during the election. Government officials said the shutdown was necessary for national security reasons after Wednesday's bomb blasts in Balochistan that killed and injured scores of people. However, critics have emphasized the national nature of the telecommunications suspension by refuting the government's “security” claims.

In the United States, whose government is accused of helping oust Khan, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed concerns Friday about “unjustified restrictions on freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly” during the elections.

“We condemn electoral violence, restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including attacks against media professionals, and restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunications services, and we are concerned about allegations of interference in the electoral process,” Miller added. “Allegations of interference or fraud must be fully investigated. »

Republished from CommonDreams, February 10, 2024

