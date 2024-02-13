Prime Minister to open first Hindu temple in UAE, deliver speech at Ahlan Modi event in Abu Dhabi





Ahead of the mega 'Ahlan Modi' event on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, which is expected to welcome between 35,000 and 40,000 participants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian diaspora and said he was proud of “their efforts to deepen the engagement of India with the world.” He will also inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. In a message on X, the Prime Minister said, “We are very proud of our diaspora and their efforts to deepen India's engagement with the world.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi says proud of Indian diaspora ahead of mega-event in UAE (/twitter.com/narendramodi) “Tonight, I look forward to being part of the Indian diaspora in the UAE at #AhlanModi! Join this momentous occasion,” he added. 'Ahlan Modi' is Welcome Modi in Arabic. The much-anticipated event is considered one of Prime Minister Modi's biggest diaspora events. It will take place at the Zayed Sports City stadium in Abu Dhabi. The UAE is currently home to a large Indian community, with around 3.5 million people making up a vital part of the Indian workforce in the Gulf country. Before leaving for his trip to the United Arab Emirates today, the Prime Minister, in another message on X, said that over the next two days, which will also take him to Qatar, he said he ” would attend various programs, which will deepen India’s relationship.” bilateral relations with these nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would participate in various programs in UAE and Qatar (twitter.com/narendramodi) This will be the Prime Minister's seventh trip to the UAE since taking office in 2014, and his second to Qatar. He will speak with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom he called “my brother” in his message on X. According to an official statement, the two leaders will engage in wide-ranging discussions to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership. During his visit to the UAE, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. “The BAPS Temple will be a lasting tribute to the values ​​of harmony, peace and tolerance, shared by India and the UAE,” he said. In Qatar, the Prime Minister will meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as other senior dignitaries of Qatar. Published by: Karishma Saurabh Kalita Published on: February 13, 2024

