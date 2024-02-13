President Erdogan of Trkiye will put Gaza crisis at the center of his upcoming visits to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday that the ongoing crisis in Gaza would be the focus of his visits this week to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. “We will visit the United Arab Emirates and Egypt this week. The escalation of Israeli attacks on Gaza will undoubtedly be a priority in both countries,” Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara. Erdogan also accused the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu of imitating Hitler and crossing the line in new ways every day in “its brutal policy of massacres since October 7,” when the recent conflict in Gaza began. Erdogan will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Tuesday, then to Egypt on Wednesday. He will participate in the World Government Summit, which was held in Dubai on Tuesday, as a guest of honor, according to the Trkiye Communications Directorate. “In addition to bilateral discussions, we will also hold meetings with other heads of state and government,” Erdogan added. After the UAE, President Erdogan will visit Cairo in response to an invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, he said, adding that during the visit he and al-Sisi would discuss various issues , notably the economy, trade, tourism, energy and defense. Condemning Israeli aggression against the southern Gaza town of Rafah, including a planned offensive, he said Israel's audacity was due to the “hypocritical policies of Western powers.” “While Western powers publicly call on Israel for restraint, they turn a blind eye to Netanyahu's atrocities, hiding behind the Hamas excuse,” he said. Erdogan also stressed the importance of eradicating terrorism, saying: “The eradication of terrorism on (the southern borders of Trkiye) is also crucial for the development road project that we plan to implement with the Iraq,” referring to the planned new trade corridor. Furthermore, he reiterated Trkiye's position of not allowing the establishment of a “terrorist corridor” along its southern borders, saying that Trkiye will not allow the creation of “terroristan” on its borders at any cost. south. He also affirmed Ankara's commitment to continuing operations against members of terrorist groups. Speaking days after the period of possible opposition from the US Congress passed without incident, Erdogan also expressed satisfaction with the positive outcome of the long-standing negotiations between Ankara and the United States on the F-16, seeking a number of late-generation F-16s as well as upgrade kits for earlier models.

