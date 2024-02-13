Politics
Badenoch blocks grant for rap trio NI due to political views | News
The UK government has blocked a funding grant approved by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) for a Northern Irish music group because of its political beliefs, it has been claimed.
Irish rap trio Kneecap claimed on X that their application to the taxpayer-funded Music Export Growth Scheme (MEGS) for a $15,000 grant to support a North American tour was approved before being blocked directly by the British government. “They are now seeking a judicial review of the decision.
A spokesperson for the Secretary of State for Business and Commerce, Kemi Badenoch, said it was hardly surprising that the group had intervened, given that the group was “opposed to the UK”. However, BPI said it was disappointed that ministers had overturned the decision of its independent selection committee.
Kneecap claims the interference was because a Tory minister objected to a poster from their 2019 Farewell to the Union tour featuring caricatures of Boris Johnson and Arlene Foster attached to a rocket. The band, known for their politically charged lyrics and use of controversial Troubles-related imagery, have urged their fans to fight censorship.
MEGS, which is administered by the BPI and jointly funded by the Department of Business and Commerce (DBT), the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and industry partners, provides grants to small and medium-sized companies independent music companies to support the careers of British artists in international markets.
We fully support freedom of speech, but it's no surprise we don't want to hand out UK taxpayers' money to people who oppose the UK itself, a spokesperson for Badenoch.
“Freedom of artistic expression”
The move sparked concerns about violating freedom of expression. Alan Lane, artistic director of the Slung Low theater company, wrote about X: “I didn't think the UK was a prerequisite for arts funding. The consequences, particularly for Welsh and Scottish artists, are enormous.”
Meanwhile, Patrick Corrigan, head of nations and regions at Amnesty International, said: “Whatever one's opinion of Kneecap, or even of the UK, the belief in freedom of artistic expression alone should be reason enough to raise concern about this decision.”
Belfast-based law firm Phoenix Law announced on February 9 that the group had asked it to take legal action, posting on social media: “She [Ms Badenoch] has been warned today that its decision is illegal.”
In response, the aDBT spokesperson said: “We do not comment on actual or threatened risks. [as these are] procedure.”
“It’s their only decision.”
In a press release addressed to Irish Timesa BPI spokesperson said: As MEGS' delivery partner on behalf of the UK music industry, the BPI is disappointed with the Government's decision not to approve a grant to Kneecap Group after our selection panel independent voted in favor of it as part of its vote. of the latest round of funding requests.
The public funding element of the program allows government colleagues to have a say in any grant awarded by the MEGS board, and it is their sole decision to refuse the application presented by Kneecaps representatives .
While it is up to the government to justify its decision, we strongly believe in the importance of freedom of expression, including artistic expression, and we look forward to discussing further with the government how any decision involving potentially controversial issues will be addressed. future.
Since its launch in 2014, MEGS has supported more than 300 UK artists – including Rina Sawayama, Kae Tempest and Ezra Collective – with 22 funding rounds of up to $50,000. The return on investment claimed by the program for the UK economy is almost 14 for every dollar spent.
On February 8, Badenoch announced the latest round of MEGS grants totaling 1.6 million. In a statement, she said: “I congratulate the successful artists and look forward to seeing them beat the drum for Britain across the world.”
