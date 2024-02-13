Almighty chose Narendra Modi for Ram Mandir and Modi chose Dhami for UCC: Dr Jagdeesh Chandra









Explaining in detail how destiny played a role and chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi for various 'correctional roadmaps' like abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram temple and now UCC, Dr Jagdeesh Chandra reveals the vision behind these major changes in Indian laws. He explains how the essence of Syama Prasad Mookerjee's mantra, “Ek desh, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan”, was updated by Modi, distinguishing him from his predecessors Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani. It further examines how the BJP, leveraging Modi's popularity, could achieve a resounding victory with over 370 seats, and how Modi has confidence in the abilities of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Excerpts…. How would you define Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a uniform civil code?

Dr. Jagdeesh Chandra: The Prime Minister's unified vision is that of 'one law' for every individual in the nation, whether Hindu, Muslim or any other community. Furthermore, he is perfectly clear that there can be no appeasement. He is clear in his thinking that there cannot be different rules for different people in the same family, nor different laws for citizens of the same country. This is the vision. Do you think the responsibility of carrying out the three major agendas of the RSS and the BJP rests on the shoulders of Narendra Modi?

It was the destiny of Narendra Modi, it was his luck to have achieved all this and the hard work it took to achieve it, one wonders if there was any work waiting in the past life that Modi has achieved in this life. Modi and Shah got Article 370 abrogated and then he got the Ram temple built and the idol was consecrated. Now we are talking about UCC which at one point seemed impossible. It seems that the original agenda of the Sangh and the BJP, which had not been realized for a long time, was intended to be achieved by Narendra Modi. This is what happened and Modi, BJP and RSS were congratulated by the people. Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee said two symbols and two laws would not be applicable in one country. Do you think this program has been achieved?

One hundred percent! Syama Prasad had said it in 1951, but nothing happened then, rather it took all these years and it happened in the hands of Narendra Modi. The dream of destroying the structure that gave power to the “2 vidhaans” in the nation has been removed. Then Article 370 was repealed. So of course, the slogan was given by Syama Prasad Mookerjee, but it was brought to life by Narendra Modi. The BJP had two stalwarts: former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Home Minister Lal Krishna Advani. Now the party has Narendra Modi as its leader. What are the differences between these two erstwhile leaders and Modi?

The difference is that Narendra Modi is extremely decisive and completely abandoned to ideology. He is courageous, decides issues, his delivery is superb, works round the clock and his thought process is clear and based on Hindutva, nation building and development. Atalji was also Prime Minister and Advaniji was as Deputy Prime Minister, but they lacked moral courage on these issues and no decision was taken on these issues. But Narendra Modi is different and that is why these decisions were taken during his tenure and that is the factor that differentiates Modi from Vajpayee and Advani. Is there any other national leader or state prime minister who can win the elections?

There is no one today and it seems there will be no leader in the decades to come. Look at Modi's popularity: it stands at 76% among Indians. Its popularity is “No”. 1' in the world. Assessed through his work, 64% of respondents consider Modi a better administrator, compared to 38% in Germany, 37% in Japan, 11% in Russia and 4% in China. So when it comes to worldview and popularity, he is supreme compared to all other “world leaders”. And all elections are won against him. A few months ago, the BJP won three parliamentary elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where the BJP was trailing. But Modi changed the equation within a few days and suddenly the votes were cast in favor of the BJP. It is therefore safe to say that he is perhaps one of the few world leaders whose popularity could allow the party to contest elections on his face alone. PM Modi is not only looking to repeat his victory but is also looking to break his own record. He said the BJP alone would win 370 seats while the NDA would cross the 400 seat mark. What is the reason for this confidence?

Karma. His hard work, his feedback mechanism, his strong will, his decisions and then there is a factor that luck plays through which what he thinks becomes reality. He must have thought about forming a government in three states, which we all know happened. Now it is planning to get 400 seats and due to the change in equation after Ram temple in Ayodhya you cannot cancel it in any way and hence BJP can reach the 370 mark and the total could well reach 400 seats. Watch how opposition leaders are running from pillar to post to join the BJP. It is possible that the NDA will increase so significantly that it reaches the 400 mark. One can take inspiration from the confidence of Narendra Modi in the fact that he openly declares that in his third term he would lead these numerous works. He gave a plan for the next 20 to 30 years. He is the first world leader so confident of victory. UCC is launched from Uttarakhand. What is PM Modi's emotional attachment to 'Dev-Bhoomi'?

Uttarakhand is close to his heart. Modi visits mountains and KedarnathBadrinath. We have seen that he performed various cults there. He abandoned everything and retreated to the mountains for three years, instilling in him a deep faith in their power. Second, Uttarakhand presents itself as a bastion of Hinduism, with its four sacred “Dhams” nestled within its borders. There are a small number of Muslims there and unfortunately a riot took place in Haldwani, where such things do not normally happen. In any case, the law takes its course. Third, the Prime Minister's affection for Uttarakhand is matched only by his admiration for CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. He has faith in Dhami and his abilities, and Modi has a God-given talent for extracting the best from individuals. He made Dhami CM even though he lost the elections. The Prime Minister has some confidence in Dhami. Once, Dhami mentioned that when a few years ago he had gone to meet Prime Minister Modi, he thought he would give him 10 minutes of meeting time with the Prime Minister. But Modi listened to him for an hour and a half, engaging in discussions on various issues regarding Uttarakhand. Seen from another angle, Dhami also enjoys popularity within his state. Look at how the bill for UCC was introduced in the State Assembly and within 24 hours it was passed, without any agitation in the House or any law and order situation on the streets. Dhami was superb in floor management and overall handling of the issue. Although Dhami is not usually associated with rigor or tactful approaches, he rose to the occasion. With the honor of the Prime Minister and the BJP at stake, it was akin to an 'Agnipariksha' for Dhami, which he passed with flying colors. These are the reasons why the Prime Minister is keen on Uttarakhand. During his first term, Dhami had declared that if his government was formed, he would go for the UCC. Do you think this statement played a major role in the return of the Dhami government to Uttarakhand?

Certainly. At the time the statement was made, the electoral climate was favorable to the Congress, with speculation that Harish Rawat would become the CM. That's what the polls say. During the last stage of the campaign, maybe he said it accidentally or maybe it was a well-thought-out ploy, but he said that if the BJP came back to power, then the UCC would be adopted at the first Cabinet meeting. The situation changed suddenly. It is therefore now believed that his announcement turned the tables within the Congress, allowing the BJP to emerge victorious. Although the BJP won, Dhami lost the elections, but the party realized his hard work and chose him to rule the state as CM again. The poll was held and he emerged victorious, thus securing his post as chief minister. Dhami, with a humble look, said it was his luck that he got the chance to bring UCC. What is your opinion on this?

He's lucky. It was the destiny of Narendra Modi to build the Ram temple and consecrate the idol of Ramlalla. The Almighty chose him for this job. Advani himself said so. He was destined to become Prime Minister and pass the responsibility of making the UCC into law to the Uttarakhand government. Therefore, the Almighty chose Modi, and Modi chose Dhami for this task. The image of Dhami holding the Uniform Civil Code and the Constitution was widely circulated, a surreal sight because of his humble attitude. What do you think of Dhami as CM, especially when compared to previous CMs?

He is a young and dynamic leader, known for his quiet but effective leadership style, characterized by a strong image and consistent results. His proactive stance on the Uniform Civil Code has elevated him to the top position in the state. The state has had a total of seven different people as CM. ND Tiwari was the only CM to complete his five-year term and now it seems that Dhami will be the leader, who will complete his five-year term as CM. There is also a distinction in terms of success, and Dhami exemplified the saying that 'nothing succeeds like success', thus establishing himself as a better CM. Some critics claim that through the UCC, PM Modi consolidated his victory in the 2024 LS elections. What is your opinion on this?

My analysis suggests that he has already achieved victory in the 2024 LS elections. This may be the first election in the country's history to be won without the competition even having started. All that remains is the vote count. Modi is not counting on the UCC to win the elections. In fact, even without the construction of the Ram Temple, Modi would probably have emerged victorious. However, with the consecration of the idol Ramlalla, Modi's stature grew exponentially, eclipsing the position of Prime Minister and propelling him to the status of world leader. Prime Minister Modi exudes confidence, as if he has already won every election until 2047. During the show #JConUCC top trend All-India on X

