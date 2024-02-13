Trump asks US Supreme Court to postpone election interference trial





Donald Trump on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay a court ruling rejecting his claim that he was immune from prosecution for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, arguing that without such a shield, “the presidency as we know it will cease to exist.”

3 minutes

Trump, seeking to win back the presidency in the Nov. 5 U.S. election, asked the justices to stay a Feb. 6 ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejecting his request immunity from prosecution. .

Trump's lawyers, in a brief to the Supreme Court, warned that “conducting a months-long criminal trial against President Trump at the height of the election season would radically disrupt President Trump's ability to campaign” against the president. Joe Biden before the elections.

They asked the judges to halt the trial while waiting for the full D.C. Circuit judges to review the case and, if necessary, appeal to the Supreme Court. The March 4 trial date in Trumpin's federal court in Washington on four criminal counts prosecuted by special counsel Jack Smith has already been postponed, with no new date set.

Trump, the first former president to be criminally prosecuted, is the favorite for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden, a Democrat who defeated him in 2020.

Slowing things down could benefit Trump. If he wins the November election and returns to the White House, he could use his presidential powers to force an end to prosecutions or potentially pardon himself for any federal crimes.

Trump's lawyers have painted a bleak picture — rejected by the Washington, D.C. Circuit — of what would happen to future presidents if his criminal prosecutions are allowed to proceed, warning of partisan prosecutions, extortion, blackmail and more Again.

“Without immunity from criminal prosecution, the presidency as we know it will cease to exist,” his lawyers wrote.

“Any decision by the President on a politically controversial issue would be exposed to the threat of indictment by the opposing party after a change of government. All presidential decisions would be exposed to undue and unjustified pressure from opposing political forces, under threat of indictment after the change of government. The president left office,” they wrote.

“The threat of prosecution will become a political cudgel used to influence the most sensitive and important presidential decisions, with the threat of personal vulnerability after leaving office,” they added.

The D.C. Circuit's ruling said “the risk that former presidents will be unduly harassed by meritless federal criminal prosecutions appears remote.”

Trump's lawyers also reiterated their long-standing assertion that the prosecution was politically motivated.

The Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority includes three Trump-appointed justices. Smith's August 2023 charges were part of one of four criminal cases currently pending against Trump, including another in Georgia state court also involving his efforts to overturn his 2020 loss.

“No special conditions”

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who presided over Smith's case, in December rejected Trump's request for immunity, ruling that former presidents “are not afforded any special conditions for federal criminal liability.”

After Trump's appeal, the three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit also rejected Trump's request for immunity.

“We cannot accept that the Office of the President places its former occupants above the law forever,” the committee wrote in its decision.

During the January arguments before the D.C. Circuit, one of Trump's lawyers told the judges that even if a president sold pardons or military secrets or ordered a Navy commando to assassinate a political rival, he would not could not be criminally charged unless first indicted and convicted. Congress.

Prosecutors argued that Trump was acting as a candidate, not a president, when he pressured officials to overturn the election results and encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol on June 6. January 2021 to pressure Congress not to certify Biden's victory.

The indictment charged Trump with conspiring to defraud the United States, obstructing Congress' certification of Biden's election victory and conspiring to do so, and conspiring to against Americans' right to vote.

Last October, Trump sought to have the charges dismissed based on his claim of immunity from criminal prosecution related to actions taken by a president while in office.

He has regularly claimed his immunity. In 2020, the Supreme Court rejected Trump's argument that he was immune from a subpoena issued during a state criminal investigation while he was president.

In December, the Supreme Court denied Smith's request to rule on the immunity request before the Washington Circuit even ruled — an attempt by the prosecutor to speed up the process of resolving the case. The justices instead opted to let the lower appeals court rule first, as is customary.

(Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20240213-trump-asks-us-supreme-court-to-delay-criminal-trial-for-immunity-bid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos