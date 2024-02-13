Legal matters prevail: here, there and everywhere





Former President Donald J. Trump rushed into the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., on Monday for a closed-door hearing in the case accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents after leaving its functions.

In Washington, the Supreme Court received a brief from Mr. Trump the same day regarding his last-ditch effort to claim immunity from separate charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

The Georgia judge in the case accusing him of seeking to overturn his election defeat in that state will hold a hearing Thursday to determine whether to disqualify the prosecutor who filed the charges.

And in New York, two proceedings related to Mr. Trump were scheduled to take place later in the week, on two consecutive days, in two different courthouses, just two blocks apart, with implications major both for him and for his real estate activity.

This is how it has been going for almost a year now, as Mr. Trump finds himself trapped in a web of legal affairs so tangled it almost defies belief. The array of proceedings amounts to a test of the justice system's ability to handle a series of criminal and civil charges against a former and potentially future president fairly, efficiently and in the context of a campaign in which he has its treatment a central question.

The logistics alone are daunting, as Mr. Trump faces four criminal trials in four cities, as well as several civil cases, even as he campaigns to return to the White House.

No one person or authority is coordinating the arrangements, as this week makes clear. The task at times seemed like competing air traffic controllers trying to land several different planes on the same runway while a hurricane blew through.

Every new development has ripple effects, and several cases could reach inflection points this week, with perhaps profound but as yet unknowable implications for his broader legal situation and the future of his candidacy for office. presidential.

To complicate matters further, Mr. Trump has had little hesitation in embarking on his legal efforts, choosing instead to make the proceedings more like campaign events.

Going against the normal rules of politics, his litany of misfortunes in court did not appear to harm him or his electoral ambitions, but rather only seemed to have strengthened his standing with his supporters.

He has frequently appeared in court to state arguments and attack the array of legal cases he faces as a collective witch hunt deliberately designed to harm his standing in the polls. In turn, he also used actual campaign events to portray his prosecutions as acts of partisan persecution.

And at least so far he has been successful, achieving political gain by exalting, not downplaying, efforts to use the courts to hold him accountable. Yet opinion polls suggest his popularity with voters could seriously suffer if any of the cases he faces result in a conviction.

The complexity of the various proceedings is partly explained by the fact that Mr. Trump has relentlessly sought to postpone his trials until after the November election. If successful, this strategy would deprive the public not only of hearing the evidence collected against him, but also of considering a possible guilty verdict when deciding on his candidacy.

Indeed, this delay strategy was at the center of the petition his lawyers filed Monday with the Supreme Court.

On a technical note, Mr. Trump asked the court to extend a pause in his Washington election interference case as the justices consider a novel question: whether he should be shielded from prosecution over the charges underlying issues, which arise from the actions he took while president.

But obtaining immunity on the merits is not its only goal. Mr. Trump also hopes that his appeal to the Supreme Court will take long enough to make it impossible to try him on election charges before Election Day.

It remains unclear when the court will outline its intentions to accept or reject the immunity appeal. But his decision could come days after another decision by judges that will help decide Mr. Trump's future: whether he should be disqualified from the Colorado ballot for helping fuel violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 .

And his final decision on the immunity question will determine whether Mr. Trump goes to trial in the election case this spring, this summer or in 2025. It will also likely have an effect on the timetable for at least one of his other criminal acts. case.

On Thursday, for example, in one of two hearings in New York state courts, Judge Juan M. Merchan, who is overseeing the case accusing Mr. Trump of being involved in secret payments to a porn star, could decide to continue his trial, as initially planned, on March 25.

Although this would allow the election trial to begin in Washington later this year, Judge Merchan will likely have to make his decision without one crucial piece of information: the Supreme Court's timeline on the immunity appeal, which will be key in determining when the federal government's electoral process will begin in the first place.

The other hearing in New York this week will not pose a threat to Mr. Trump's freedom, but it could seriously damage his pocketbook.

At the hearing, scheduled for Friday, Judge Arthur F. Engoron is expected to rule on whether to strip Mr. Trump of control of his company, the Trump Organization, after finding him responsible for corporate fraud.

Mr. Trump's aides said he might attend the hearing as he has attended others in the case. But if he does, he won't be able to show up for another hearing scheduled for the same day in another case in another city: the one involving the disqualification of the prosecutor, Fani T. Willi, from the racketeering case. he is accused in Georgia of plotting to overturn the elections in that state.

