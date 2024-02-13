Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for two-country tour to UAE and Qatar





New Delhi February 13, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar from February 13 to 15. This is his seventh visit to the UAE and his second visit to Qatar since 2014. During his tenure, cooperation between India and the UAE grew in various sectors, including trade and investment, defense and security, food and energy security, and education. Cultural and interpersonal ties between the two nations have strengthened considerably. Prime Minister Modi is planning discussions with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi, focused on advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan recently attended the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 as the chief guest, hosted by Prime Minister Modi in Gujarat. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will address world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai, following the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Emirates United Arabs and ruler of Dubai. Discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid will focus on strengthening ties with Dubai. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the first Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, symbolizing the shared values ​​of harmony, peace and tolerance between India and the UAE. He will also address the Indian community in Abu Dhabi at a special event. In Qatar, Prime Minister Modi plans meetings with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir and other dignitaries, reflecting the historically close and friendly relations between India and Qatar. The visit aims to deepen ties in various areas, including political exchanges, trade, investments, energy partnership and cultural and educational cooperation. Prime Minister Modi expressed pride in the Indian diaspora for their efforts to strengthen India's engagement globally. He looks forward to joining the Indian diaspora in the UAE under the Ahlan Modi programme, highlighting the importance of their contributions. India's ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar are on an upward trajectory, characterized by strengthening relations and increasing trade between the nations. Mutual trust between India, the UAE and Qatar continues to grow. The Prime Minister's recent visit to Qatar further strengthens ties between the two countries, especially after the release of eight former Indian Navy veterans imprisoned in Qatar. This development highlights the deepening understanding and evolving relationship between India and Qatar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greaterkashmir.com/latest-news/prime-minister-narendra-modi-departs-on-two-nation-tour-to-uae-and-qatar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos