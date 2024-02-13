Trump asks US Supreme Court to freeze election interference case | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's lawyers asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to stay the criminal case over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, as he prepares to challenge a recent appeals court ruling that he was not immune from prosecution.

The former US president also asked the nation's highest court to stay proceedings before the US Court of Appeals because of the Washington DC Circuit's order that prevented him from seeking what is known as a new en banc hearing of the case by all the appeal judges.

President Trump's request easily satisfies the Court's traditional factors for granting a stay of the warrant pending en banc review and review on certiorari by this Court, wrote Trump attorneys John Sauer, John Lauro and Greg Singer, in the 110-page motion.

The petition claimed that Trump had met the key criteria for the Supreme Court to grant a stay because there was a good chance it would hear the case and that without a stay, Trump would suffer irreparable harm if the case went to trial in the meantime.

It stands to reason that President Trump's claim to immunity entitles him not to be tried at all and to avoid the burden of litigation pending consideration of his claim, the petition states.

The filing broadly lays out previous arguments Trump has made regarding presidential immunity, which his legal team sees as the best way to delay the impending trial because it is a means by which Trump could appeal before the trial, which would trigger also automatic suspension.

Trump has made no secret that his strategy for all of his impending affairs has been to seek to ideally delay the 2024 election to November, in the hopes that winning a second presidency might allow him to pardon himself or his attorney general to drop the charges.

For months, Trump tried to advance an overarching view of the executive branch that said he had absolute immunity from prosecution because the conduct accused by special counsel Jack Smith fell within the outer scope of his duties as president.

That claim was rejected by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing his case in Washington, and rejected his argument. He received similar treatment from a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit, which flatly rejected his position.

We cannot accept former President Trump's assertion that a president has unlimited power to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check on executive power, according to the three-judge panel's unsigned but unanimous opinion .

Basically, former President Trump's position would fail our system of separate powers by placing the president beyond the reach of all three. [government] branches, the notice said. We cannot accept that the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever.

But Trump's lawyers have long viewed the immunity issue more as a way to keep the case from going to trial than as an argument they would win on the merits. It was perhaps the only motion they could make that triggered a pretrial appeal and came with an automatic stay.

Trump was forced to appeal directly to the Supreme Court, instead of launching an interim challenge that would cause additional delays, after the D.C. circuit panel released parameters for how Trump could pursue further appeals if he wanted the case to remain frozen.

The panel ruled that Trump must petition the Supreme Court by Monday to uphold the stay. The stay would remain in effect until the Supreme Court declines to hear the case or until it issues a judgment in the event it agrees to take up the case.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Thursday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

This effectively prevented Trump from pursuing an en banc rehearsal, where the full D.C. Circuit judges would reconsider the three-judge panel's decision since pretrial proceedings under Chutkan would resume pending the D.C. Circuit's weighing. In.

Over the weekend, Trump's chief lawyer, John Sauer, prepared the stay request, a person familiar with the matter said.

The concern in recent days within Trump's legal team was whether the Supreme Court would agree to keep the case frozen while Trump made his final appeal, the person said. And even if they grant the stay, it remains unclear whether the Supreme Court would ultimately agree to take up the case.

How the court acts next could decide whether Trump faces trial in the federal election interference case before the 2024 presidential election. Recent public polls have shown that voters would be more likely to vote for the Democratic president incumbent Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in 2020, if he were convicted in this case.

If the Supreme Court declines to hear the case, it would restore jurisdiction to Chutkan in federal district court in Washington. Chutkan canceled the March 4 trial date she had originally scheduled, but otherwise showed her determination to proceed with the trial with unusual speed.

If the Supreme Court accepts the case, the question will be how quickly it sets deadlines and arguments and how quickly it issues a decision. The closer the court's decision gets to the end of its term, the more unlikely it is that a trial will take place before the election.

The speed with which the Supreme Court acted became important because Chutkan promised Trump that he would have the full seven months to prepare his defense for trial, as it had contemplated in its initial order setting the trial date for the 4 March.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/12/trump-election-interference-case-stay-delay The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos