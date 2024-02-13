Nancy Pelosi brutally shades Trump without even using his name





representative Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of California) put Donald Trump exploded on Monday and at one point found a dismissive way to refer to the former president without even using his name. I'm just going to use that word that's really lacking on the Republican side, both in Congress and with what's his name who was president, the former House speaker said on CNN. Respect. The moment came during a discussion with Anderson Cooper about the current Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.), who lost two major votes on the House floor last week. What do you think of President Johnson? asked Cooper. You would not have introduced bills for which you did not get the votes. Never, Pelosi said. Never. She said respect was key to winning those votes. Respect your members. Listen to their concerns. Build your consensus, then you show up with the votes, she said. But we don't come without the votes and we don't say: Oh, I thought it was going to be different. No, these are objective figures. Cooper: Has President Johnson offered to help count the votes? Pelosi: *laughs* I'm just going to use that word that's really lacking on the Republican side, both in Congress and with what's his name who was president. Respect pic.twitter.com/byjE3WfEgo – Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2024 At another point, Cooper asked if she thought Trump would be tried before the election and potentially accept the Republican nomination as a convicted felon. Who knows. This is a person whose mental health is not up to par, she said. He thinks he's above the law. He poses a risk to national security. Just listen to his own words about encourage Putin to invade countries who may not have paid what he thinks they should pay in NATO dues. Check out the full interview below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/nancy-pelosi-brutally-shades-trump-035049309.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos