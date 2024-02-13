Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' to boost solar energy





In a bid to boost solar energy and sustainable progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that his government is launching the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' which aims to light up one million homes by providing up to 300 free electricity units. each month. Modi said the project would entail an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore. “In order to promote sustainable development and welfare of people, we are launching PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore, aims to light up 1 crore homes by providing up to 300 units of free lighting. electricity every month,” the Prime Minister said on X. To promote sustainable development and welfare of people, we are launching PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs. 75,000 crore, aims to light up 1 crore homes by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2024 Whether it is substantial subsidies, which will be paid directly into citizens' bank accounts, or highly concessional bank loans, the central government will ensure that there is no financial burden on the people, a- he declared. All stakeholders will be integrated into a national online portal, the Prime Minister added. Modi said that in order to popularize this program at the grassroots level, urban local bodies and panchayats should be encouraged to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions. “At the same time, the project will lead to an increase in income, reduction in electricity bills and creation of jobs for people,” the Prime Minister said. “Let us improve solar energy and sustainable progress. I urge all residential consumers, especially the youth, to strengthen the Prime Minister – Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by applying for — https://pmsuryaghar.Gov.In” Modi said.

