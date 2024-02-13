Trump asks Supreme Court to block ruling that he lacks immunity in Jan. 6 criminal case





Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the debate over whether he could claim immunity from suit, once again pressing the nine justices to resolve a question that could undermine his campaign for a second term.

Trump has asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block a scathing, unanimous ruling from the Washington Circuit issued last week that flatly rejected his claims of immunity from election subversion charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Conducting a months-long criminal trial against President Trump at the height of the election season will radically disrupt President Trump's ability to campaign against President Biden, Trump's lawyers wrote in their filing.

DC Circuits' decision threatens to cause immediate and irreparable harm to the interests of President Trump and tens of millions of American voters, who have a right to hear President Trump's campaign message as they decide how to vote in november.

The emergency filing instantly puts the Supreme Court in the unusual position of having to juggle two politically fraught issues involving the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination. Four days ago, the court heard a historic debate over whether Trump should be disqualified from the ballot for his actions on January 6, 2021.

How the Supreme Court responds to Trump's request will have a huge influence on whether and to what extent the former president faces trial on criminal allegations as he once again seeks the inauguration and Republican president.

Trump took the unusual step of saying he could use two avenues to appeal the earlier ruling: an appeal to the Supreme Court and, potentially, a separate rehearing before the full circuit in Washington, DC. The move underscored Trump's unusual position in a case in which he was prompted to file a brief before the Supreme Court but also wants to preserve his ability to keep the immunity question before the appeals court.

Former President Trump is making clear that his goal is to expand these procedures as much as possible, said Steve Vladeck, a CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas Law School.

While that doesn't necessarily prevent judges from treating the filing as an appeal, it underscores Trump's unambiguous end here, which is to play the rope for as long as the courts allow him, Vladeck added.

A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit set an aggressive timetable for Trump to appeal, pushing him directly to the Supreme Court and effectively forcing him to make his request by Monday. A key part of Trump's legal strategy has been to delay his criminal cases until after the 2024 election. Trump's immunity fight had already prompted U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to postpone the previously set trial date to March 4.

Chief Judge John Roberts, who handles emergency appeals from the D.C. Circuit, will likely quickly draw up a schedule that will offer clues about the timeline. Smith, eager to avoid further delays in starting a trial, is expected to push for a quick resolution.

Typically, it requires the votes of five judges to grant a stay.

At issue is a striking 57-page unanimous opinion issued Tuesday by the Washington Circuit, which allowed Trump to face charges for acts he committed while in office and brushed aside his claims that former Presidents were immune from such prosecutions.

We cannot accept that the office of the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever, the court wrote. Former President Trump had no legal discretion to defy federal criminal law and is accountable to the courts for his conduct.

Broadly speaking, Trump argued in court that presidents might be reluctant to act if they fear facing criminal charges after leaving office. His criminal indictment in the 2020 election interference investigation, if upheld, would have a chilling effect on future administrations, he said.

But U.S. Circuit Judges Karen LeCraft Henderson, Florence Pan and J. Michelle Childs rejected all of Trump's arguments that those principles gave broad protections to a former president.

The judges made clear that the allegations against Trump were serious and left no doubt about their belief that the charges were actionable. The panel repeatedly eviscerated Trump's alleged behavior following the 2020 presidential election, calling it unpresidential and an attack on American institutions.

The case has already been brought before the Supreme Court once before. In December, the justices rejected a request from Smith to bypass the D.C. Circuit and decide the immunity question on an expedited basis. At that time, the court did not explain its reasoning and no dissent was noted.

Trump's lawyers referenced the earlier ruling in the very first line of their brief, citing famed Yankees catcher Yogi Berra.

This application is once again déjà vu, Trump's lawyers wrote.

During more than two hours of oral arguments Thursday in the separate ballot case, most of the justices appeared willing to side with Trump on whether he could appear on the ballot or whether his actions on January 6 made him ineligible under the 14th Amendment. insurrectional ban. The court may have to decide how it wants to handle the former president's request for immunity at the same time as it writes an opinion on the voting record.

Together, these cases pushed the court into the middle of this year's presidential election in a way it has largely managed to avoid since its ruling in Bush v. Gore effectively decided the 2000 election between former President George W. Bush and former Vice President Al. Sang.

This story has been updated with additional details.

