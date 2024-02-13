Learning from the pandemic to improve global trade rules for health





Ben Lucas, Managing Director, UK & Ireland | MSD The annual Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) will take place in two weeks.

Policymakers from 164 countries will be in Abu Dhabi to discuss the most important issues

facing the global trading system. Ben Lucas, Managing Director of MSD UK and Ireland,

writes about the opportunity to improve global trade rules to benefit patients around the world The WTO Ministerial Conference (MC-13) is a crucial opportunity for governments to learn lessons from the pandemic and develop more effective global trade rules for health products; through evidence-based policy making that makes a real difference to people and patients. The discourse around intellectual property (IP) The trade and health agenda has been dominated in recent years by a narrow discourse on intellectual property (IP) rights and exemptions, and we must find a way to move from this limited debate to productive actions that support the goals of health, including in the event of a pandemic. The UK's evidence-based approach to discussions at the WTO has been encouraging and should be emulated by other governments. Their conclusion regarding the fundamental role that intellectual property played in the fight against the pandemic is welcomed by the global pharmaceutical industry. Intellectual property underpins the biopharmaceutical innovation model and plays a central role in the sustainability of key elements of the system, including academic research centers, biotechnology companies and major innovators. Strong intellectual property frameworks are fundamental to driving innovation, essential to successful R&D and manufacturing partnerships, and essential to investment. The UK recognizes this and its voice will continue to be crucial in WTO negotiations; such leadership on the global stage is imperative. The opportunity for a trade and health agreement In the wake of the pandemic, many lessons can be learned from our collective experiences in responding to health crises, safeguarding supply chains for vital medical goods, and ensuring equitable access around the world. The Government's Critical Imports and Supply Chains Strategy published last month is a positive development and recognizes the importance of international collaboration to maintain supply chain resilience. We urge governments to make progressive and effective arguments for new rules for health trade, and to focus on what can truly improve our ability to deal with future pandemic threats. In summary: WTO members must commit to refraining from export restrictions that hamper global supply chainsand agree to review, eliminate and avoid export restrictions, while reserving the right to apply them to avoid critical shortages. Unlike finished medicines, active ingredients (APIs) and intermediates used to manufacture medicines are not automatically eligible for zero tariffs under the WTO Pharmaceutical Agreement and must be officially added to the list of eligible products. This WTO list has not been updated since 2010, meaning that many APIs used to produce the latest innovations may be subject to import duties. Further elimination of tariffs is essential to support trade in health products in the future. Regulatory cooperation between WTO members sharing resources and helping to strengthen regulatory capacity worldwide, improve manufacturing and quality standards, and build confidence in health institutions in developing countries is essential to eliminate delays in access to patients. MC-13 presents a vital opportunity to make meaningful improvements, such as these, to facilitate healthcare trade today and better prepare for future pandemics. We urge the UK to work with its global partners to move from rhetoric to action, and move towards a more constructive trade and health agenda. We must work together to ensure patients have access to the medicines, vaccines and diagnostics they need. An important step toward this goal would be to end the evidence-free debate that intellectual property is a barrier to tackling global health threats and advance a strong trade and health agenda at the WC. 13. For more information, visit MSD at www.msd.com GB-NON-08864 MSD funded this segment. PoliticsHome Newsletters Find out what MPs and peers are talking about. Sign up for the House morning email for the latest information and reactions from parliamentarians, policymakers and organizations.

