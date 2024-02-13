Istanbul mosques convert working-class worshipers to sport





Istanbul (AFP) Afternoon prayers are over in Istanbul's popular mosque and the silver-haired men turn their gaze from the imam to the sports instructor in the white polo shirt.

3 minutes

A dozen worshipers and the imam with the long, carefully trimmed beard stand straight, their feet planted on the thick turquoise carpet of the Abdulhamid Han mosque. Then they raise their knees, swivel their shoulders and jump up and down, exchanging muffled laughs and shy glances. For 15 minutes, they follow the instructors' movements, getting more exercise than they had in many years. “A person is like a vehicle. Just like we need to maintain our vehicle, when we do sports, our organs improve,” said Servet Arici, a worshiper at the mosque. Like the others, the 66-year-old had been doing his daily gymnastics since January, when a fitness project was rolled out in 11 mosques in Istanbul's Bagcilar district, one of the most densely populated and disadvantaged in the city. To his right, the veteran of the group, Huseyin Kaya, 75, says he is delighted to “make every part of my body move”. “It makes a difference,” says the bearded former taxi driver, his forehead creased with wrinkles under his black skullcap. Residents of Istanbul's poorest neighborhoods exercise less than those in better-off neighborhoods, experts say YASIN AKGUL / AFP The instructor, Fatih Yamanoglu, said the daily routine was enough “to prevent future injuries and make life easier” for the elderly men. Between 25 and 35 worshipers work on their flexibility each day after midday and late afternoon prayers, Yamanoglu said. “They are rejuvenated” Women, who in Turkey pray more often at home, are currently excluded from the project. But Bagcilar's council, led by a mayor from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Islamic AKP party, said it was open to the change. The employment rate of women in Turkey is less than half of the officially recorded rate of men, making them particularly vulnerable to a sedentary lifestyle. Abdulhamid Han Mosque begins attracting fitness-conscious worshipers from other places of worship YASIN AKGUL / AFP More than half of Turkish women have a low level of physical activity, compared to around one in three men, according to Health Ministry data. This deficit in female fitness is found “in many countries,” said Serap Inal, director of the department of physiotherapy and rehabilitation at Istanbul's Galata University. Residents of disadvantaged neighborhoods in Istanbul exercise less than their counterparts in more affluent neighborhoods, adds Inal. In a country where the share of over-65s has almost doubled in 25 years to more than 10 percent, offering gym sessions in mosques “could be a good idea”, Inal said. “However, I would suggest taking them outside and exercising in the fresh air,” she said. The imam, Bulent Cinar, is delighted that his mosque is now more than a place of worship, attracting fitness-conscious worshipers from neighboring mosques. “After doing these exercises, the quality of their prayers improves,” says the imam YASIN AKGUL / AFP He also said he was ready for a “female instructor” to lead the exercises in the women's prayer room, calling for the initiative to be extended to Turkey's 90,000 mosques. “After doing these exercises, the quality of their prayers improves,” the imam said. “They move more easily. They are rejuvenated.” 2024 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20240213-istanbul-mosques-convert-working-class-faithful-to-sport The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos