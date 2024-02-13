Imprisoned Imran Khan's party is forming special committees to develop a government formation strategy in the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.





Imran Khan. File | Photo credit: AP

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party has set up special committees to develop a government formation strategy in Central, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Participants in the party's main committee meeting agreed to expeditiously complete the nomination process for important government and parliamentary posts in line with the recommendations and strategies proposed by the committees, Dawn News reported, citing a February 12 statement. .

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) draws up plan to form its government in Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after party-backed independent candidates won 101 of 266 National Assembly seats in elections recently concluded on February 8, marred by allegations of rigging.

The PTI-backed candidates ran as independents as the party lost the electoral symbol of the bat following controversy surrounding its intra-party elections.

The statement issued after the central committee of the party indicated that specialized committees charged with the responsibility of devising strategies for the formation of the government in these pivotal regions had been constituted.

These commissions are focused on accelerating the appointment process for crucial government and parliamentary roles, guided by the proposed recommendations and strategies, the statement said.

The PTI in the statement affirmed its commitment to prevent any unethical attempts to hand over the leadership of the cash-strapped country to individuals with criminal backgrounds.

The party argued that the people had given its founding president, Imran Khan, an unprecedented certificate of patriotism, giving a heavy mandate to his party. Separately, PTI leaders held a meeting with President Arif Alvi to brief him about the alleged irregularities in the elections.

According to a statement issued by the President's Office, President Alvi, during his meeting with PTI leaders Raoof Hassan and Umer Niazi, was briefed on the party's position and reiterated that Form 45, issued in various constituencies , reflected the facts of the election results.

They stressed that despite attempts to pressure the party, the seizure of electoral symbols and numerous arrests, the PTI emerged victorious against all odds.

According to the party, the PTI had a lead of 170 seats in the National Assembly before the alleged fraud swung the pendulum in favor of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

About 60 million, or about 47 percent of some 129 million voters, voted last Thursday to elect a new government aimed at leading cash-strapped Pakistan out of the financial crisis.

