Trump backs daughter-in-law to co-lead Republican National Committee





Donald Trump has endorsed his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to help him lead the Republican National Committee, a move that would strengthen his grip on the party even as the race for the 2024 nomination continues.

Trump, in a campaign announcement Monday evening, proposed that Lara Trump, a former television producer married to her son Eric, become co-chair with Michael Whatley, the RNC's general counsel. The current president, Ronna McDaniel, is in discussions to resign, according to people familiar with the matter.

Read more: How Trump took control of the GOP primary

My very talented daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has agreed to run for co-chair of the RNC. Lara is an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to everything MAGA stands for, Trump said in the statement.

He described Whatley as someone who has been with me since the beginning, who has done great work in his home state of North Carolina, and who is committed to election integrity, which we must respect to prevent fraud in our elections so that it cannot be stolen. .

Whatley supported Trump's false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Trump added that he also asked Chris LaCivita to take on the role of COO of the RNC, managing the day-to-day operations of the committee so that it becomes a fighting machine for 2024.

Read more: How Harmeet Dhillon turned the RNC presidential race into a real fight

Supporting his daughter-in-law for RNC chair after putting public pressure on McDaniel to resign would all but allow Trump to completely control the Republican campaign apparatus. Both Lara Trump and Whatley are from North Carolina. Democrats view the state as a possible battleground in November's presidential election.

McDaniel, according to a person familiar with the matter, told Trump she would leave her post after the Feb. 24 Republican primary in South Carolina, where he intends to deliver to ex-state Gov. Nikki Haley an embarrassing loss. Polls show him leading Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations, by an average of 31 percentage points, according to RealClearPolitics.

Haley's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's announcement.

McDaniel, who has held the RNC's top spot since 2017, has been criticized for the party's disappointing election results in recent national contests as well as poor fundraising numbers.

The RNC raised $87 million in 2023 and ended the year with $8 million in cash. That was far less than the Democratic National Committee, which had $20 million in the bank after raising $120 million. Overall, the DNC, President Joe Biden's campaign and other committees supporting his reelection have amassed a war chest of $117 million. The Trump campaign ended the year with $33 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6694269/donald-trump-lara-trump-republican-national-committee/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos