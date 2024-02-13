Chinese state media Xinhua reported that President Xi Jinping visited the northern city of Tianjin on February 1 and 2, ahead of the traditional Lunar New Year. The visit continues a regular practice by Chinese leaders of engaging with grassroots communities as a year ends and people from all walks of life slow down for China's most important holiday, commonly called the Spring Festival.

Since Deng Xiaoping visit In Hangzhou during the Lunar New Year of 1983, Communist Party leaders, including several general secretaries and other senior officials, always kept the habit of visiting ordinary citizens, military personnel and various social groups during the period. parties across the country. This tradition is deeply rooted in Chinese culture and politics and reflects the party's efforts to connect with the masses, understand their living conditions and strengthen its legitimacy among the people.

A festive tradition

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has always promoted its ties with the masses since its establishment. The party's mass line was summary from the masses to the masses by Mao Zedong in 1943. The mass line emphasizes the importance of maintaining a close connection between party members and the ordinary masses, who are considered by the CCP to be its most trusted supporters. The basic idea is to ensure that the political entity understands the needs, aspirations and concerns of the population at large, particularly the working class and rural residents. Historically, this link is considered crucial for the party to effectively represent the interests of the people and lead the revolutionary struggle.

In the early years of the CCP's existence, especially during the revolutionary struggles against the Japanese invaders and the Kuomintang army, senior party leaders often participated to the festival celebrations, including opera and line dance performances with local residents to rally support and strengthen the image of the Communist Party as a people-oriented organization. Such actions also demonstrate politicians' commitment to serving the interests of local communities and cultivate their personal charisma.

One of the purposes of these festive interactions, which has survived into modern times, is the symbolic gesture of care. By visiting people during the most important time of the year, political leaders demonstrate their concern for the well-being of the population. This gesture aims to show that the leaders of elite parties are closely connected to the lives of ordinary citizens and care about their happiness and prosperity.

Hu Jintao, Xi's predecessor as both Chinese president and party general secretary, and his premier Wen Jiabao, are known for their Lunar New Year. field visits. During his tenure as party leader, Hu spent every day of the Lunar New Year with local communities, often in remote areas of the country, such as the arid northwest countryside of Gansu or the traditional revolutionary basis of Jinggangshan. Wen took a similar approach, celebrate the Spring Festival with everyone from AIDS patients to coal miners.

These visits provided Chinese leaders with rare opportunities to interact directly with the people and listen to common concerns. The main decision makers are therefore able gather first-hand information on social issues and public opinion, which can be extremely difficult in authoritarian societies.

Xis Decade

Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has transformed China with a radical vision of great rejuvenation. The CCP has tightened control over civil society, extended economic governance, and consolidated the country's status on the world stage. However, one thing consistent among these changes is the visits of key leaders for the Lunar New Year. To this day, these visits remain irreplaceable opportunities for Xi to interact directly with the masses, strengthen local governance, and strengthen party initiatives.

Table Aabove summarizes all of Xi Jinping's Spring Festival visits from 2013 to 2024. During these visits, the CPC leader often promoted the party's policies and initiatives, such as poverty alleviation efforts , economic development plans and social protection programs.

Xi has made poverty reduction a central goal of his leadership, linked to his statement that China had eradicated extreme poverty by 2020. One of the themes that emerged clearly from his decade of Lunar New Year visits was the so-called war against poverty. Especially during his visits to rural areas and less developed regions, Xi has underlines the importance of targeted poverty reduction, inspected the progress of poverty reduction projects and encouraged local officials and residents to continue their efforts for an effective transition of consolidating poverty reduction results. poverty to the promotion of rural revitalization.

Along with poverty reduction, Xi Jinping has championed the revitalization of rural areas and the agricultural sector. During his visits, he stress the importance of rural revitalization, requiring officials to work harder on agricultural modernization, rural infrastructure development and improving farmers' living standards. Xis visits us often include inspections of agricultural facilities, discussions with farmers and promotion of agricultural technologies and techniques.

Environmental protection and ecological conservation have also become key priorities under Xi's leadership. He constantly Underlines the importance of ecological restoration, pollution control and sustainable development during his Spring Festival tours. He has inspected environmental projects, encouraged the adoption of green technologies and stressed the need for ecological conservation efforts to safeguard China's natural resources for future generations, echoing his famous sloganThe green mountains and rivers are mountains of silver and gold.

Another common theme of Xi's Lunar New Year visits is ethnic solidarity, often accompanied by his grand poverty alleviation agenda. Xi has stress the importance of speed[ing] promote the development of ethnic minorities and regions with large ethnic minority populations as vital steps in China's overall development process. He traveled to ethnically diverse regions of Inner Mongolia, Sichuan and Yunnan, and participated during traditional celebrations of local ethnic groups. These activities conveniently coincide with Xi's recent calls to forge a strong sense of community and inter-ethnic unity among the Chinese population.

Sometimes, timely elements were also added to Xi's Spring Festival activities. Xi's inspection of the national winter sports center in 2019 was obviously concentrate on the impending Winter Olympics in Beijing, scheduled for 2022.

And in 2023, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases following China's abrupt reopening after three years of strict zero-COVID measures, Xi deceased usual in-person visits and instead opted for a remote video call with grassroots cadres and residents from six provinces. The elephant in the room during the call was none other than COVID-19. These practices reflect the party's skillful use of traditional rituals for contemporary political ends.

More than a stunt show

Continuing the legacy of past leaders, Xi's Lunar New Year visits symbolize the party's long-professed commitment to connecting with the masses and understanding their needs. Drawing on Mao Zedong's mass-line philosophy, these visits serve as a platform for Xi to engage with ordinary residents, plan his socio-economic agenda, and promote his personal image as a leader. leader of the people. By walking the streets, visiting homes and conversing with residents, Xi aims to revitalize the party's grassroots philosophy, emphasizing solidarity with the masses and promoting the spirit of collectiveness. struggle. These visits not only reaffirm the revolutionary heritage of the Communist Party, but also highlight its ongoing mission to achieve national rejuvenation.

Although rooted in historical tradition, party leaders' Lunar New Year pilgrimages have also drawn criticism for promoting ideological agendas and consolidating the top leader's power. These visits, carefully orchestrated by party officials, serve as a tool to bolster Xi's personal charisma and strengthen the party's hold on society. The scripted nature of these visits raised questions about their authenticity and the authenticity of the interactions.

Like his predecessor Hu Jintao, Xi also visited traditional revolutionary bases of the Communist Party in Jiangxi and Shaanxi. These excursions functionality strong propaganda about party ideology and traditional revolutionary spirit. Some argue that the emphasis on political messages during these visits distracts from more pressing socio-economic challenges facing ordinary citizens, such as the predominant issue of youth unemployment.

Another interesting observation regarding Xi's Spring Festival visits is that Xi planned all of his holiday visits about a week before Lunar New Year's Day. In comparison, his predecessors spent on the eve of the festival and on New Year's Day in the homes of ordinary people, celebrating the coming new year with their hosts. There is no definitive evidence to explain the reasons for such a change. Still, it is likely that Xi's personal preferences played some role.

Despite these controversies, Xi Jinping's Lunar New Year visits continue to symbolize the intertwining of the Communist Party's popular legacy and its evolving strategies of ideological propaganda and modern governance. Understanding the nuances of these visits is essential to grasping the power dynamics, ideology, and public perception in the context of China's evolving political landscape.