The surprising results of Pakistan's 2024 elections, explained





Pakistan's parliamentary elections ended in a surprise that could make the transition to the next government a chaotic affair and leave the winning politicians with no real governing power.

Backed by Pakistan's powerful and influential military establishment, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was expected to handily win last Thursday's vote, restoring controversial former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to his former post. However, voters handed a resounding victory to politicians allied with jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

But that doesn't mean Khan will be the next prime minister, or even that his party will lead the next government.

The PTI was essentially barred from fielding candidates after the Supreme Court ruled that it could not use its election symbol on ballot papers; many PTI politicians instead presented themselves as independents. And independent candidates, mostly associated with the PTI, won 92 seats in Pakistan's parliament, more than each of the other major parties. This would normally give one party the advantage in forming a government and choosing a prime minister. But since independents are not part of a party, the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), both led by members of dynastic political families, are in talks to form a coalition to lead the next government.

In practice, this may not lead to massive changes in daily life. None of the major parties have very convincing plans to deal with Pakistan's economic and security problems.

When it comes to the parties' plans to address Pakistan's economic and security problems, there isn't much difference, Madiha Afzal, a fellow at the Brookings Foreign Policy Program, told Vox by email. The fact is that we have seen all of these parties (and candidates) in power before, and they have not fundamentally changed the trajectory of the country, let alone its economy.

The Pakistani vote can therefore be understood less as an endorsement of a political program than as a damning rebuke of the political establishment and the military power behind it.

Who will rule Pakistan now?

Even if the PTI could form the next government, Khan could not be the next prime minister; he is barred from holding elected office for 10 years due to his criminal convictions.

Pakistan's Parliament will have to form a coalition government, and it will likely be a PML-N and PPP coalition, with Shehbaz Sharif, brother of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, becoming prime minister.

Most people, even those who follow Pakistani politics closely, were surprised by what happened on February 8, and it's not just about the number of people who came out to vote in what was supposed to be a very low turnout election, as Niloufer Siddiqui, assistant professor of political science and international affairs at SUNY-Albany, told Vox in an interview.

The support for PTI politicians was particularly surprising given the numerous efforts made to prevent such a victory, including jailing some politicians before the election and banning the party from using its election symbol, the cricket bat, in reference to Khan's past as a cricket star on the ballot.

Nawaz, the eldest Sharif, has already been prime minister three times, starting in the 1990s; however, he never served a full term and went into exile twice. But during his last term, beginning in 2013, he managed to stabilize the economy and secure Chinese investment in infrastructure, a move that is now backfiring as Pakistan, like many other countries poor people indebted to China, finds that the bill is coming due.

Sharif has also failed to deal with Pakistan's very serious security problems, stemming mainly from extremism fomented in neighboring Afghanistan, but also from local insurgencies and ISIS-Khorasan, the Sunni extremist group that operates in Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

It is possible that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 35-year-old leader of the PPP, will be elected prime minister, particularly if independent and small-party politicians support the choice. Our party wants Bilawal as prime minister, PPP official Faisal Karim Kundi said in an interview on Pakistan's Geo TV, Reuters reported. No one can form a government without us.

Bhutto Zardari is the son of Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan's first female prime minister, who was assassinated in 2007, and former president Asif Ali Zardari. Bhutto Zardari is also the grandson of former President and Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Despite being part of an old Pakistani political family, Bhutto Zardari geared his campaign toward younger voters and focused on an agenda proposing economic change centered on climate change.

What does this say about Pakistani democracy?

The coming weeks are likely to be tense as Pakistan's Parliament attempts to form a government and PTI supporters show their allegiance and express frustration with the political and military establishment.

We can consider this vote as a combination of pro-PTI nature; it should also be considered anti-incumbent in nature, Siddiqui said; that is, a rejection of politics as usual.

This means a rejection of the hybrid nature of Pakistani politics, which has democratic systems like elections and the judiciary, but which is, to one degree or another, run by the military. A series of military coups has ravaged Pakistan's democracy, and despite competitive elections and active political parties, it is the ultimate power, a dynamic that Khan and Sharif have both experienced as they fall out with the establishment military damaged their political careers (although Sharif appeared to repair his relationship with the military before the elections).

Asfandyar Mir, senior expert on the South Asia program at the U.S. Institute of Peace, told Vox that the system has stifled the efforts of democratically elected leaders. Various institutional actors, he told Vox, have come to accept the limits they must respect… and this cedes political space to the military to enjoy certain prerogatives in the Pakistani political system .

So far, both the Pakistani people and the international community have largely accepted this status quo. However, Khan's supporters have come to view him as an outsider fighting corruption, someone outside the political establishment who understands their problems. And that is why their support for PTI-affiliated politicians represents a rejection of politics as usual.

