EU proposes sanctions against Chinese companies that help Russia – POLITICO





The bloc wants to finalize a 13th sanctions package against Russia by February 24, which would mark the second anniversary of the day Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The European Commission also urged national governments take “concerted actions” to strengthen the application of sanctions. EU Council President Charles Michel informed Xi Jinping at a summit in Beijing in December that Europe had drawn up a list of companies suspected of supplying Russia with dual-use goods that could have potentially both military and civilian uses. If EU countries agree to include these four names in the dual-use sanctions list, European companies will be banned from dealing with these companies. Playbook first reported its intention to sanction several Chinese companies that aided the Russian war machine last year. Who else is on the list Also on the list are one company in Kazakhstan, one in Thailand, one in Turkey, one in Sri Lanka, one in India and one in Serbia, as well as 11 other entities in Russia, for a total of 21 new listings. In an effort to prevent Moscow's war economy from manufacturing drones, tanks and guided missiles, the EU and its G7 allies have banned their own companies from exporting dual-use goods, such as microelectronics or even ball bearings. But middlemen in other countries like the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Kazakhstan and China quickly emerged to sell suspicious quantities of these European products to Russia. Research by the sanctions team at the KSE Institute, a think tank at the Kyiv School of Economics, found that companies from China and Hong Kong were now the most important intermediaries for shipments of “battlefield technologies” subject to Western sanctions. However, it is American companies that top the list of original manufacturers.

