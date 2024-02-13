Pakistan Election Results Pak Caretaker PM's Theory on Imran Khan-Backed Candidates Big Victory





National Assembly results showed independents, backed by the PTI, won 101 seats

Islamabad:

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Monday that independents backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan became the largest group in the general elections only because his government provided ” level playing field” for all parties.

In the run-up to Thursday's polls, Mr Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party had often reiterated their allegations that the powerful establishment and caretaker government had failed to ensure a level playing field for all parties and that certain parties and their leaders benefited from preferential treatment.

National Assembly results showed that independents, backed by the PTI, won 101 seats, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), another former prime minister led by Nawaz Sharif, got 75 seats, as the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) of former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. -Zardari won 54 and MQM-P won 17 seats, with the others winning eight.

“A large number of independent candidates supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have become the largest group in the national and provincial assemblies,” Kakar was quoted as saying by the official Associated Press of Pakistan news agency ( APP). ).

Mr. Kakar pointed out that allegations of fraud were generated by social media, which were based on misconceptions and contrary to ground realities, and said that “throughout the democratic history of the country, people have always questioned the electoral process.

“Such results demonstrate transparency and non-interference from anywhere,” he underlined during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s House.

Mr. Kakar acknowledged that there might be some shortcomings or other minor issues, but “overall, the elections were conducted in a manner where the entire nation and the law enforcement agencies deserved to “to be congratulated despite various security problems”.

Claiming that the PTI achieved results “the party would never have dreamed of in 2018”, he said: “Loyalists of the imprisoned PTI leaders have become re-elected candidates in the general elections, but no one appreciates this aspect of the neutrality of the interim government.

Responding to a question, Mr. Kakar said that more than 60 million voters exercised their constitutional right to elect their favorite candidates in “a pressure-free environment”.

“Pakistan's elections were conducted in a free and fair manner and there was no institutional mechanism favoring any group,” Kakar said.

The caretaker prime minister also acknowledged the need for electronic voting machines (EVMs) and said that in his personal view, political parties should hold threadbare discussions on the issue in the next parliament and, if necessary, legislate so that the new electoral vote is possible. The system could be more acceptable to everyone.

