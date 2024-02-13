Indonesian students protest against President Widodo's alleged abuse of power during elections – JURIST





Hundreds of Indonesian students and activists protested Monday against the actions of current President Joko Widodo ahead of Wednesday's elections. Protesters say Widodo abused his power by trying to influence voters in favor of Prabowo Subianto and Widodo's son, who is running for vice president. In a Instagram post On Sunday, Aski Gejayan Memanggil, the protest organizer, highlighted Widodo's “ethical and moral” failings and urged citizens to attend Monday's demonstrations. Memanggil's most recent post describes Widodo's “dirty” electoral practices and details the problems facing the Indonesian population, including poverty and access to education. He claims that instead of tackling these issues, Widodo has focused on manipulating the upcoming elections, thereby threatening democracy. The film “Dirty Vote” was also published on YouTube on Sunday, criticizing the elections, and has already reached 5 million views. Although Widodo did not support either party, he organized several public appearances with Prabowo. This is not the first time Prawabo's campaign has had problems, with vice-presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka being summoned by Indonesia's election watchdog for questioning over a campaign violation. The Council on Foreign Relations States that Prawabo has “been accused by many watchdog groups of having a terrible human rights record”, and claims that “without ties to the president, Gibran (the president's son) would have been considered too inexperienced to run for vice president.” A survey published Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) on Saturday predicted a decisive victory for Prabowo, who is expected to get 51.9 percent of the vote. Campaigning has now ended, with candidates now barred from campaigning in the run-up to the elections, which are due to take place on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2024/02/indonesian-students-protest-alleged-abuse-of-power-by-president-widodo-in-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos