Imran Khan – victory speech from prison shows the genius of AI





Although the technology was previously used during Pakistan's notoriously oppressive election period, this case attracted international attention. Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, was in jail throughout the election campaign and was disqualified. With the US presidential campaign underway for the 2024 elections, this deepfake in Pakistan was made by the person himself while campaigning from prison – even though he is prohibited from doing so. This attracted a lot of attention.

On Saturday, Mr. Khan's AI Voice declared victory as official tallies revealed that candidates affiliated with his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, won the most seats in an unexpected result which plunged the political structure of the country into disarray.

This video resembles that of Khan being released from prison on December 19, 2023 – with some updates to the speech and declaring victory in the elections. After the first part of the video spoken in Urdu, you can hear it in English with English subtitles. You might find it interesting to listen to.

Said Khan, I was fully convinced that you would all come and vote. You fulfilled my trust in you and your massive participation amazed everyone. The speech rejects the acceptance of the victory of Nawaz Sharif – whom Khan calls a “rival”, and he urges everyone to defend his victory.

The entire video is filled with historical images and footage of Mr. Khan and remarkably includes a disclaimer about his roots in artificial intelligence.

The New York Times points out that this type of use of AI is not unprecedented.

Ahead of the 2022 elections, South Korea's then-opposition People Power Party developed an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar of Yoon Suk Yeol, their presidential candidate, who conversed with voters via digital route and used slang and jokes. to appeal to a younger audience — and he won!

Politicians in the United States, Canada and New Zealand have used artificial intelligence (AI) to produce dystopian images to support their positions or highlight potentially dangerous aspects of technology, such as demonstrates a film starring Jordan Peele and a deepfake Barack Obama.

To attract voters from this demographic, Manoj Tiwari, candidate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, produced an artificial intelligence (AI) simulation of himself speaking Haryanvi for the 2020 state elections in Delhi, India . It didn't appear to be identified as an AI as clearly as Khan's video.

What about the fake robocall featuring President Joe Biden?

We just had a fake robocall featuring President Joe Biden. The caller states, “Tuesday's vote only allows Republicans in their quest to re-elect Donald Trump,” in what appears to be impersonation or digital manipulation of the president's voice. To counter the type of misinformation that artificial intelligence and deepfakes can produce in elections, lawmakers from both major parties have drafted laws in at least 14 states.

As the US elections get closer and the campaign trail gets hotter and more intense, more deepfakes will emerge – just like the Imran Khan video. And experts say these deepfakes may or may not be made by the candidate themselves.

