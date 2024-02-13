Will not form coalition with PPP and PML-N: Imran Khan





“He will not form coalition government with PPP or PML-N because they are money laundering syndicates, we need dollars in Pakistan right now, they will only launder dollars from Pakistan,” said Imran Khan while informally speaking to journalists at Adyala Prison. Today.

He further added that PML-N, PPP and MQM won the seats with the help of the establishment and we will not talk to them. I met Rauf Hassan today and also informed him about our decision. I also told him to collect the winning candidates.

“I have appointed Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief minister of KPK and we will form a strong government in KPK,” Imran Khan said.

Today, copies of Challan were to be distributed to 498 accused in the May 9 cases at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi. Justice Ejaz Asif presided over the hearing. Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi were present in the courtroom of Adyala jail.

“I have not met anyone and I am not going to Banigala. We are even trying to bring Bushra Bibi to Adyala jail,” Mr Khan said while responding to a question whether anyone had it met in prison for an agreement or not. .

I have long said that only free and fair elections will bring political stability to the country, but these rigged elections will only lead to more instability and economic crisis, Imran Khan said.

Mr. Khan further said that it was the most rigged elections in the history of Pakistan. All parties oppose the rigging. The media and observers also spoke about the rigging. Nawaz lost both the seats, Maryam Nawaz also lost the seat and Aliya Hamza fought a big fight in the elections from jail.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while speaking to the media, said that the parties created to eliminate the PTI were eliminated by the people of Pakistan. He said all parties except PML-N, PPP and MQM should unite and fight against the rigged elections.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi added that he watched PTV on election night, which his daughter and son both won after progressive results of 61% in the polling station. After that, PTV stopped broadcasting the results and I found out the next day that both had lost the elections.

When asked how he knew about the elections, he replied: “I am punished by the courts and there is another punishment for me if I watch PTV.”

The hearing was adjourned until February 28. Challan copies were not distributed today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/13-Feb-2024/won-t-make-coalition-with-ppp-pml-n-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos