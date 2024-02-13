Imran Khan picks Ali Amin Gandapur for KP CM post, rules out alliance with PML-N, PPP and MQM-P





PTI founder said he had asked his party leaders to hold negotiations with other parties for the formation of a government at the center

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur addresses a press conference. APP/FileImran Khan orders PTI leaders to hold talks with other parties. He says the February 8 elections will bring economic stability to the country. He adds that the PTI will challenge the election results, according to the Supreme Court.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Tuesday nominated former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur as his party's candidate for the post of chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The chief minister of KP will be Ali Amin Gandapur,” the former prime minister said while talking to reporters in Adiala jail, where he is currently lodged in several cases.

Khan, whose party secured 84 seats in the KP Assembly, is in pole position to form the government. In the National Assembly, PTI-backed candidates emerged as the largest group with over 90 seats, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which won 75 seats.

The PTI founder also ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the PML-N, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

However, Khan said he had asked his party leaders to hold talks with other parties except these three. “Those who were brought [to rule] are the biggest money launderers,” he said.

The former prime minister said the general elections, held on February 8, will bring economic stability to the country.

According to sources, Khan has given instructions to PTI regarding KP CM and the former ruling party will soon issue a notification in this regard.

Meanwhile, Khan said he knew his party had won the elections when PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif postponed his press conference. “Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz lost both elections,” he said.

He further claimed that PTI leader Aliya Hamza received over 100,000 votes while he was in jail.

When asked whether his party was forming a government in the province or in the center, Khan said his party would first contest the election results.

“We will also approach the Supreme Court against the results of the poll,” he added.

The former prime minister said they had not agreed on the name of the prime minister's post and would consider it.

On the other hand, the PTI founder said the court would hear the petition seeking transfer of his wife Bushra Bibi to Adiala jail. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Toshakhana case and seven years in the illegal marriage case.

