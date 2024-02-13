Politics
The remarkable story of Britain's first Labor government
3 minutes of reading
Drawing on extensive research, David Torrance's new book sheds new light on Britain's first Labor government and how the establishment's dirty tricks contributed to its downfall.
The arrival of a Labor government a century ago sent shock waves through the British establishment. Never before had former miners, railway and foundry workers taken a seat at the cabinet table.
The title of David Torrance's story about this short-lived minority administration, The wild mensays more about the establishment's fear and contempt for the working class than it does about the character or policies of these Labor prime ministers.
Change was in the air. Previous years saw the Easter Rising in Ireland and the revolution in Russia. At home, all men and some women now had the right to vote. Soldiers returned from the horrors of a world war traumatized and disaffected. And union activism has increased with demands for shorter hours and fair wages.
No wonder establishment grandees were shaking in their boots as the first Labor Prime Minister, Ramsay MacDonald, led his cabinet into Downing Street.
In hindsight, the idea that MacDonald posed a threat to the old order seems ridiculous. The enigmatic Scot's reputation was tarnished by his penchant for high society and destroyed by a later betrayal. In 1931, MacDonald was expelled from the Labor Party for forming a National government with the Conservatives that imposed cuts in wages and public spending so brutal that they sparked inner-city riots and a mutiny by the crew of the Royal Navy.
The pen portraits reveal self-taught socialists, hardened by their lives as child workers, rent strikers and union organizers.
But The wild men tells the story of – and seeks to reassess – Labour's first foray into government. Drawing on in-depth research, the author takes a fresh look at Labour's rise to power – and how the establishment's dirty tricks 'Red Scare' contributed to its downfall.
Did the class composition of this first Labor administration matter? The author's pen portraits reveal self-taught socialists, hardened by their lives as child workers, rent strikers and union organizers. There were also “wild” women – notably the former shop worker Margaret Bondfield, our country's first female minister, although confined to a junior rank.
And does the class profile of Parliament still matter today? As the number of working-class MPs has declined over the decades, so has people's confidence in politics.
According to IPPR research, only seven per cent of all current MPs can be considered “working class”, compared to 34 per cent of UK working-age adults.
Although the study did not extend to the House of Lords, it is a safe bet that – oddly in modern Britain – aristocrats outnumber blue-collar workers.
But whatever the class origins of each member, the ultimate test of a government's success lies in how much progress it collectively brings to the people of that country and beyond.
This first Labor government introduced modest improvements in education, pensions and benefits, and – its crowning achievement – a massive expansion of decent social housing. In total, this is less than working-class supporters had hoped for and won, but not bad for a minority government that lasted only nine months.
Imagine what could have been accomplished if these Labor pioneers had governed with a majority for a full term. And now let's think about what the ruling Labor Party could achieve for working people over the next five years – or, better yet, ten years.
Baroness O'Grady is a Labor peer
The Wild Men: The Remarkable Story of Britain's First Labor Government
By: David Torrance
Editor: Bloomsbury Continuum
PoliticsHome Newsletters
Find out what MPs and peers are talking about. Sign up for the House morning email for the latest information and reactions from parliamentarians, policymakers and organizations.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politicshome.com/thehouse/article/baroness-ogrady-reviews-the-wild-men-remarkable-story-britains-first-labour-government
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The remarkable story of Britain's first Labor government
- Indonesian Elections 2024: Everything you need to know about the world's largest single-day poll
- UK signs landmark economic partnership with Nigeria
- Rumor Roundup: Hollywood Rock, WrestleMania Vegas, Brock Lesnar and More!
- Taylor Swift's Super Bowl jewelry includes this chic tennis necklace
- Zendaya wears 2 looks while promoting “Dune 2” in Paris
- How to create images from text using Google Gemini
- Pakistan's elections left no clear winner. And after?
- The Enduring Personality Cult of Narendra Modi
- South Africa-Palestine football match promoted by Hamas proxies
- The art of choosing a high-tech elite back office platform
- Toby Keith plans private funeral and memorial service | Entertainment