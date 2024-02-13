Pakistan's old guard parties close to agreement to thwart Imran Khan





Pakistan's two main political parties controlled by the family are moving closer to forming a coalition government that would thwart Imran Khan's group, even after the jailed former cricket star's candidates won the most seats in the country's controversial elections.

The parties of the Sharif and Bhutto clans “agreed in principle to save the country from political instability”, according to a statement published last night on X by the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif.

The scenario would be a tightening of the ranks of Pakistan's old guard after Khan loyalists – running as independents – defied all odds with a strong showing in Thursday's election, demonstrating enduring public support for Khan and disillusionment with to the status quo. It could also lead to more protests and unrest across the country. Sharif's PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party have held meetings over the past two days as they seek to form a coalition after elections resulted in another hung parliament.

Bhutto Zardari's party said it would consider the PML-N's proposal at a meeting of its leadership on Monday evening. Sharif “sought help” from Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, to form a government, the PPP said in a statement published on X.

Neither side has disclosed details of the proposal, instead releasing videos of members of both families kissing and holding talks at Bhutto Zardari's sprawling residence in Lahore. A coalition of the two political clans could increase tensions after an already contentious election, which saw Khan candidates, forced to run as independents, shock observers by winning the most seats but falling short of a majority. Any delay in forming a government would weigh on an economy already strained on several fronts. Inflation is running at 28%, the fastest pace in Asia, and the International Monetary Fund's latest bailout program will expire in March, suggesting the next leader will have to negotiate a new deal.

“Irregularities and delay in election results could trigger a legal battle and this situation may also undermine the short-term economic outlook,” said Adnan Khan, head of international sales at Intermarket Securities.

Pakistan stocks closed 3.1% lower, at their lowest level in about seven weeks, amid political uncertainty. Dollar bonds maturing in April saw their biggest decline since July 2022 before paring losses.

(You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/world-news/pakistans-old-guard-parties-near-deal-to-thwart-imran-khan/articleshow/107638256.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos