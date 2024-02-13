Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the United Arab Emirates on his seventh trip to the country





Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates on his seventh trip to the country, preparing to be feted by tens of thousands of his compatriots ahead of his country's elections in the coming months. Modi was greeted upon landing in Abu Dhabi by Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a man he called his brother as he worked to strengthen ties between the Arabian Peninsula nation that is home to millions of Indians. The two leaders walked past an honor guard before sitting down for their meeting, during which bilateral agreements were signed between the nations. Over the past nine years, our cooperation with the UAE in various sectors such as trade and investment, defense and security, food and energy security, and education has multiplied, said a statement from the office by Modis. Our cultural and interpersonal bonds are stronger than ever. UAE warns US there is not much time left to avert wider Middle East crisis, calls for ceasefire The United Arab Emirates offered no immediate information about the trip or discussions between the two men.

On Tuesday evening, tens of thousands of Indians are expected to gather at the Zayed Sports City stadium to see Modi. Only Indian nationals were allowed to attend the event in Abu Dhabi, organizers said. Modi's arrival came as Indian police on Tuesday used tear gas and arrested some farmers who confronted with them and tried to break the barricades, blocking their way to New Delhi to demand guaranteed prices for the crops. In 2021, farmers camped out for months in India's capital after Modi withdrew controversial farm laws that sparked previous protests. Farmers shout slogans during a protest demanding minimum prices for crops in Amritsar, India. Photo: AFP The protests could pose a significant challenge to Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of upcoming elections in India, the world's largest democracy. However, Modi is expected to win a third term. Of the more than 9 million inhabitants of the United Arab Emirates, India over 3.5 million are estimated to be Indian expatriates, making them the largest national group of people in the country, surpassing even Emirati citizens. Although many are low-paid workers, there are a growing number of white-collar workers and several generations of Indian families. Modis' visit highlights the long-standing economic and historical ties between the two countries, from spice trading and gold smuggling in the UAE's formative years to tens of billions of dollars in annual bilateral trade today. The countries signed a free trade agreement in 2022 aimed at doubling their bilateral trade to $100 billion. India remains a key buyer of Emirati oil, while the UAE hopes to boost its local industries. The countries agreed to allow India to settle certain payments in rupees rather than dollars, thereby reducing transaction costs. Investors pump billions into India's green economy amid favorable climate This relationship also highlights the UAE's realpolitik foreign policy. The United Arab Emirates has embraced Modi as Muslims in India increasingly come under attack from Hindu nationalist groups. Modi received the UAE's highest civilian honor in 2019 even as he stripped statehood from the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir. Modi's first visit to the Emirates in 2015 was the first by an Indian prime minister in 34 years. Modi will also address the World Government Summit in Dubai and inaugurate a new stone-carved Hindu temple near Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, while in the United Arab Emirates. He will then travel to Qatar.

