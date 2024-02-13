The Indonesian presidential election presents high stakes for the United States and China and their rivalry in the region.

These policies would likely continue if Prabowo Subianto, the current defense minister whose vice presidential candidate is Widodo's eldest son, wins, analysts say.

The problem for the major powers, however, is that Jakarta is systematically non-aligned and will almost certainly remain so regardless of who wins, said Derek Grossman, senior defense analyst at Rand Corp., a US-based think tank. -United.

Subianto adheres to a policy of neutrality and has publicly praised the United States and China. He cited America's historic role in pressuring the Netherlands to recognize Indonesian sovereignty in the 1940s during a November forum at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Jakarta.

This is part of history and we cannot forget this debt of honor, said Subianto, who also touted China's importance to Southeast Asia. China is a great civilization. She has contributed a lot and she is now very, very active and contributes a lot to our economy.

Former Education Minister and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, a presidential candidate who trails Subianto in most independent surveys, said he would shift what he calls Widodos' transactional foreign policy toward one politics anchored on principles if he triumphs in the elections.

“When a country invades another country, we can say that it goes against our core values. Even if we are friends, if rights have been violated, we can reprimand it,” Baswedan told the Associated Press in an interview last month, without specifying which country it was. alluding to.

Baswedan said human rights and environmental protection should underpin Indonesia's foreign policy. If we do not have values, then there is a cost-benefit relationship in which we will only support countries that are profitable for us, he said.

Marty Natalegawa, a respected former Indonesian foreign minister, expressed hope that the new leaders who would be elected would not only say that we are not choosing sides, but would actually help create more stable relations between the United States and China.

Both the United States and China understood how the emergence of a new leader in the region could threaten their interests.

Rodrigo Duterte, after ascending to the Philippine presidency on his anti-crime agenda in 2016, became one of Asia's most vocal critics of US security policy while maintaining close ties to Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Duterte threatened to expel U.S. military personnel who were in the Philippines for combat exercises. He then moved to end a defense deal with Washington that allowed thousands of Americans into the country for large-scale combat exercises, but he ended that effort by calling on the U.S. United in delivering vaccines at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Duterte's stormy term ended in 2016 and was succeeded by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who approved the mandate expansion. US military presence in Philippine military bases as part of a 2014 defense pact. Marcos announced his decision aimed to strengthen its country's territorial defenses at a time of increasing aggression from the Chinese coast guard, navy and suspected militias in offshore areas claimed by the Philippines.

China protested the decisionsaying it would provide US forces with staging areas in the northern Philippines, across the maritime border from the Taiwan Strait, which could harm Chinese national security.

Indonesia and other member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations belong to the Non-Aligned Movement, a Cold War-era bloc composed mainly of developing countries that aspire to not be formally associated with or against any major world power.

Yet the rivalry between Washington and Beijing permeates the region.

Criticism of China's increasingly assertive actions in the disputed South China Sea has always been watered down in ASEANthe regional bloc of 10 members.

Member states aligned with Beijing, particularly Cambodia and Laos, opposed any such reproach or attempt to single out China as the subject of criticism in joint communiqués after their annual summits, several said. regional diplomats to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity over the years. because they did not have the authority to speak publicly.

Last year, the Philippine government accused the Chinese coast guard and suspected militias of using water cannonsA military grade laser And dangerous maneuvers against Philippine Coast Guard patrol vessels which caused minor collisions during a series of clashes on the high seas in the disputed waters.

Under Indonesia's presidency, ASEAN did not specifically mention China, but only expressed general concerns about aggressive behavior in the disputed waterway after their summit meetings.

___

Associated Press journalists Jim Gomez in Jakarta, Indonesia, and David Rising in Bangkok, Thailand, contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP