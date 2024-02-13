NADINE DORRIES: AI robots also wrote books about me, so I sympathize with the king

Hours after King Charles' cancer diagnosis was revealed last Monday, AI-generated books appeared for sale online, detailing inaccurate, insensitive and intrusive claims about his condition.

The palace announced that the king was consulting his lawyers to fight against this scandalous invasion of his private life.

Written from various Internet sources, these books are nothing more than computer-generated lies. The intimate conversations they purport to detail between the king and his doctors are actually picked up from social media sites and other online sources, in which people have chosen to share their experiences with cancer treatment .

We can only imagine how painful all of this is for Charles and the rest of the royal family. But he is not alone.

Very soon after the release of my own book, The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson, last November, I was horrified to discover that Amazon was selling AI-produced biographies of me, for the price of 12.50 and including sensationalist presentations.

One of the King's Cancer AI-written books on Amazon

One of these titles, Nadine Dorries Biography Book: The Untold Story Of The Frankly Boris Johnson Ministry Shaking Things Up, claimed to be an “engaging masterpiece”.

Needless to say, I did not approve of any of these fakes. Even after my complaints to Amazon, the “Biographical Book” remains for sale, supposedly without violating the site's guidelines.

It bears a cover photograph of a woman, perhaps self-generated by AI. She has some oddly familiar features like platinum hair, blue eyes, a similar bone structure, and high cheekbones, but she's definitely not me.

This book claims to reveal the “multiple facets of Dorries' life, chronicling her rise to success, her political ideology and her unwavering determination to make a difference.”

Instead, it is a compilation of newspaper clippings and other sources assembled by an AI robot.

It broke my heart to read an Amazon review from someone who bought it for his wife for Christmas, to accompany her purchase of The Plot.

“The book is A4 format, very large print and has 65 pages,” he wrote.

“Anyone could read this in less than an hour. . . Obviously a quick money-making opportunity for the publisher. I only gave it one star, because you can't give less.

I'm horrified to think that people are being scammed by this tech-generated garbage, believing it's something I produced or sanctioned.

Consumers, authors and the king himself must now be protected from such nonsense, and I hope that is where the royal lawyers will focus their attention.

It's no secret that the reason Jeff Bezos started Amazon selling books was because the affluent middle classes were buying them and, he explained, once they were comfortable buying books on its website, they would also use them for everything else. .

Amazon is now the world's supermarket and was built on the sweat and toil of writers.

The company recovers up to 65% of the price of each of these fake books sold on its platform.

The law must be changed. All AI work should be clearly labeled so consumers know what they are buying.

This way we can decide for ourselves whether or not to waste our money and always choose the real thing instead.

Don't be fooled by senior Labor figures who mock the City, claiming it has become the party of growth and prosperity. If they win the next election, it will be business as usual as soon as the (socialist) champagne corks stop popping. The unions that fund the party will take the lead and Starmer, like so many Labor leaders before him, will have no choice but to bow to their demands. Before long, our economy will be in much worse shape.

It's the worst kept secret at Westminster: Rishi Sunak, who desperately wanted to become Prime Minister, now totally hates the job. What a miserable situation to find yourself in! There may be early elections.

If Rishi hates it that much I can't see him staying in the UK over the summer holidays and the polls are getting worse with each passing month. Better to go now and leave at least part of the group to survive and regroup. We now learn that he has no intention of asking Boris for help, even though Boris won two London mayoral elections while David Cameron's Conservatives trailed in the polls.

The Brexit referendum took off when Boris joined the Brexit campaign and, sure enough, he won a landslide majority of 80 seats in the 2019 general election. In the words of a former ministerial colleague: “Get over yourself, Rishi and get back on the phone.

Why do snowdrops move me to tears?

Snowdrops come to life in the middle of winter

When British soldiers returned from the Crimean War in the 1850s, they arrived with pockets full of snowdrop bulbs, native to the lands in which they had fought. On Sunday, while walking the dogs in our small village cemetery, I noticed that many of the older graves around the perimeter were covered in white blankets of snowdrops.

Unexpectedly, I found my eyes filled with tears. The long-forgotten graves, unmaintained, with no living relatives to lay flowers, were more beautiful than the more recent additions, including my late husband's.

I intend to remedy this and have ordered some snowdrop bulbs to plant for next year, knowing that when I finally join him there we will have a thriving display together.

Hats off to the royal replacements

The women of the royal family do what women always do in a crisis: put their heads down and keep the show running. At a conference in Texas this weekend, Fergie, who, like the King, is battling cancer, reassured the crowd that “everything will be fine and we will keep fighting.”

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne, 76 and 73 respectively, are working difficult hours to make sure no one is disappointed while Charles undergoes treatment and Kate recovers from her recent abdominal surgery. Just one look at Camilla and Anne's schedules made me want to lie down.

We should count ourselves lucky to have two such indomitable women among our royals. I just hope they both get the support they deserve – their health is important too.

Actor Ralph Fiennes is absolutely right: “trigger warnings” in movie theaters are absurd. Of course, the audience should be shocked and disturbed…and laugh and cry at what they see on stage. That’s what theater is for: to arouse emotions and take you to another world. Trigger warnings are as bad as spoilers. Where did all the fun go in this crazy waking world?

Taylor Swift took a mammoth trip from Japan to Las Vegas this weekend to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce perform in the Super Bowl, crossing nine time zones to do so. Along the way, she had to deal with a faulty flush in the toilet of her private jet. This just goes to show that no matter how rich you are, everyone needs a good plumber.

Wouldn't you like to go out with Nicole again, Lewis?

Nicole Scherzinger, 45, won an award this weekend for her role in Sunset Boulevard. Pictured: in Cannes in May last year

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger dazzled as she accepted her award for Best Performer in a Musical (for Sunset Boulevard) at Sunday's WhatsOnStage ceremony. At 45, she has never been sexier. I can only imagine Lewis Hamilton and all the other exes must be kicking themselves, while her former Scottish rugby player fiancé Thom Evans scored the catch of a lifetime.