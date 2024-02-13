PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi and hugs Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a grand welcome from UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival in Abu Dhabi. The two leaders were seen kissing in a video shared by news agency PTI. Earlier, the Prime Minister was given a guard of honor upon his arrival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to the Gulf country. He will hold in-depth talks with top leaders of Gulf countries to advance the bilateral strategic partnership and inaugurate the first Hindu stone temple. This is Prime Minister Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015.

“Over the past nine years, our cooperation with the UAE in various sectors such as trade and investment, defense and security, food and energy security, and education has multiplied. Our cultural ties and interpersonal are stronger than ever,” the Prime Minister said in a statement before his departure for the United Arab Emirates.

“I look forward to meeting Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi and having in-depth discussions on continuing our comprehensive strategic partnership,” Modi said.

The highlight of Prime Minister Modi's visit will be the inauguration of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first stone Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

I will also inaugurate the first Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The BAPS Temple will be a lasting tribute to the values ​​of harmony, peace and tolerance, shared by India and the UAE, Prime Minister Modi had said.

The temple is located in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba, next to the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway. It spans around 27 acres of land in Abu Dhabi and work for the structure has been underway since 2019. The land for the temple was donated by the UAE government.

The United Arab Emirates has three other Hindu temples located in Dubai. The BAPS temple, spread over a vast area with stone architecture, will be the largest of all in the Gulf region.